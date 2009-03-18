[June 16, 2020] New AMD RyzenTM 9 3900XT and RyzenTM 7 3800XT Processors Perform Best When Combined With Asetek Liquid Cooling

AALBORG, Denmark, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMD Ryzen™ 3000XT Series soars even higher! With the AMD announcement of the 3000XT Series desktop processors, AMD is recommending that Enthusiasts use all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solutions to unleash their full potential. The aggressive heat dissipation from premium liquid coolers, like those from market leader Asetek, enables further overclocking that increases performance of these thoroughbred 12-core Ryzen™ 9 3900XT and 8-core Ryzen™ 7 3800XT processors for gamers and high-end desktop systems. AMD recommends that Enthusiasts look to AIO coolers with 280mm or larger radiators from brands such as ASUS ROG, EVGA, Fractal Design, GIGABYTE Aorus, NZXT and Thermaltake, all Asetek OEM partners, for the absolute best experience. Asetek partners offer a multitude of cooler options, a complete listing of which can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/gaming/diy-partners. "When designing the Ryzen™ 3000XT series, our vision was to refine and optimize our award-winning Ryzen desktop processors," said Chris Kilburn, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Client Component Business Unit, AMD. "By combining high clockspeeds with liquid cooling options from renowned technology leaders like Asetek, enthusiasts are able to unlock the true potential of their AMD Ryzen system." "AMD has done it again, raising the bar by achieving even greater performance of its top end processors with this refresh," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We are thrilled that our high-performance cooling solutions are expanding the capabilities of today's most advanced processor technologies." Asetek has shipped more than 7 million AIOs into the market, cooling processors across the globe. For more than 20 years, Asetek coolers have enabled extreme performance, while providing industry leading quality and reliability to empower hardware Enthusiasts and Gamers. Learn more about AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT processor and Ryzen™ 7 3800XT processor and thermal solutions at www.amd.com. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com . About AMD For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages. About Asetek Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL). www.asetek.com Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

