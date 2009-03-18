[June 15, 2020] New Market Research Report by Information Media Partners Released: Software Solutions for Global Digital Publishing 2020

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Information Media Partners market research report SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL PUBLISHING REPORT 2020 identifies over 100 software and services companies supporting global publishers and content owners and includes a comprehensive market review as well as detailed functional and technical descriptions of the primary software applications provided for enterprise resource planning (ERP), title, editorial and production (TEP), contracts, rights and royalties (CRR) and content management (CMS). Click here for purchase information. About Software Solutions Report 2020: The 90-page Software Solutions Market Report features a competitive study of the top 30 providers and a market map identifying over 100 vendors supplying the global publishing marketplace. "…the report helped us avoid what could have been a very expensive mistake when we were looking to replace an important set of back office applications which run our business." - Mike S., IT Director (Scholarly Publisher) Description of the report: The Software Solutions Report defines primary application modules and technology priorities for vendors and customers in the top 30, including Klopotek, FADEL, Silverchair, Virtusales, AdvanceCS, PubFactory, Filmtrack, Media Services Group, Schilling AS, IPTOR, and others.



Market review, drivers and outlook for infrastructure software by type and application



Company sizing (revenues), staffing, locations and other details for 100+ vendors



Challenges, outlook and technology strategy for the industry Product application segments covered in this report: Order-to-cash including revenue cycle, subscription and business model and finance



Product management including prduction workflow and scheduling, product information, product information distribution







Rights & royalties: Rights acquisition in/out, contract management, rights management, royalty processing and accounting



Content management including workflow management, content hosting, metadata management, access and entitlement Purchase this comprehensive report for just $950 using the following link: Click here for purchase information.

(https://bit.ly/2020PubTech) About Information Media Partners: Information Media Partners is a boutique strategy consulting and market research company with deep experience in publishing, media and content-rich companies. We undertake projects for global companies such as John Wiley, Cengage, Reed Elsevier and private equity clients. Contact Information: Michael Cairns – michael.cairns@infomediapartners.com

Organization: Information Media Partners, LLC

Purchase: Software Solutions Report 2020

Tel: 908 938 4889 Related Files PR INFRASTRUCTUE SOFTWARE FOR GLOBAL DIGITAL PUBLISHING 2020 SHORT.docx Related Images publishing-software-market-map.png

Publishing Software Market Map

A software market map identifying over 100 vendors supplying the global publishing marketplace. Related Links WEBSITE Market Research Reports View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-report-by-information-media-partners-released-software-solutions-for-global-digital-publishing-2020-301076516.html SOURCE Information Media Partners

