[June 12, 2020] New IoT Security YouTube Video Series Offers Engineers Valuable Guidance for Securing Connected IoT Products and Solutions

ROSELAND, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sectigo, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, today announced a new video series on Sectigo's YouTube Channel. The IoT video series offers security engineers, developers, product managers, and anyone using or developing connected components and devices valuable guidance—ranging from fundamental to advanced level—for securing IoT devices. Hosted by Alan Grau, Sectigo VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions, the initial "explainer" videos in the series include: IoT Security Challenges — The first in the series, the IoT Security Challenges video encompasses a wide range of fundamental security topics including embedded security, secure boot, embedded firewall, secure firmware updates, secure key storage, IoT device identity, and PKI for IoT. Alan Grau addresses several specific issues, including: Common vulnerabilities found in IoT devices

What security actually means for IoT devices, and which solutions actually work

Which types of IoT securty solutions actually work, and why

Security claims vs. security realities for IoT devices

Challenges of building security into IoT devices



Secure Boot for IoT Devices — The Secure Boot for IoT video covers IoT security, embedded security, secure Boot, and secure firmware updates. Grau provides both an overview and a deep dive into Secure Boot and how the functionality can greatly help secure IoT devices by ensuring that they are always running unmodified code from the OEM. He also discusses the various ways that hackers attack embedded devices, Root of Trust, code signing, and code validation. Embedded Firewall for IoT Devices — In this video about Embedded Firewalls, Grau covers what embedded firewalls are and how they are different from other network and endpoint firewalls. He discusses the challenges of building security into IoT devices, why embedded firewalls are important (and essential features), as well as embedded use cases for automobile (ADAS) and aircraft control systems.

About Alan Grau Alan Grau, VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions at Sectigo, has 30 years of experience in telecommunications and the embedded software marketplace. Grau joined Sectigo in May 2019 as part of the company's acquisition of Icon Labs, a leading provider of security software for IoT and embedded devices, where he was CTO and co-founder, as well as the architect of Icon Labs' award-winning Floodgate Firewall. He is a frequent industry speaker and blogger and holds multiple patents related to telecommunication and security. Prior to founding Icon Labs, Grau worked for AT&T Bell Labs and Motorola. He has an MS in computer science from Northwestern University. About Sectigo Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-iot-security-youtube-video-series-offers-engineers-valuable-guidance-for-securing-connected-iot-products-and-solutions-301074950.html SOURCE Sectigo

