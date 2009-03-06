[June 11, 2020] New Data Blog and Client Portal Launched by Debevoise's Data Strategy & Security Practice

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Strategy & Security practice of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has launched two new client resources, the Debevoise Data Blog and the Debevoise Data Portal, and renamed the practice to better align with the needs of its clients.



The Debevoise Data Blog will help clients identify and respond to emerging issues in areas including cybersecurity, data governance, machine learning, AI applications and M&A diligence.

The Debevoise Data Portal, which is now in beta testing, will help clients facing a breach to assess and begin addressing their notification obligations within minutes of detection. It asks clients a series of questions about a hypothetical or actual incident, and within minutes it generates a detailed report of the resulting breach notification obligations – including whom to notify, by when, what the notice should include, and the method of notification. It also generates templates for the actual notifications. The Portal is regularly updated to reflect the latest changes in breach notification laws and regulatory guidance. The Data Strategy & Security practice was formerly known as the Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice. Debevoise renamed the practice to recognize the central role data now plays in virtually every client's strategic plan and business operations, and the complex legal needs that present themselves across the entire data lifecycle. In April the practice was named one of 16 "firms to call first during a cyberattack or other data privacy crisis" according to a report published by BTI Consulting. Combining cybersecurity, privacy, business continuity, artificial intelligence, M&A diligence and data governance practices into one fully integrated and coordinated group, the Debevoise Data Strategy & Security practice is global and interdisciplinary. The practice advises leading companies on responding to cybersecurity events, including regulatory inquiries and civil litigation, and advises clients on their overall data strategy, including how to protect and optimize the data that they maintain on premises, with vendors and in the cloud. Greer Hunter

ghunter@debevoise.com

212-909-1054 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-blog-and-client-portal-launched-by-debevoises-data-strategy--security-practice-301074283.html SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]