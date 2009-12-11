[June 10, 2020] New Digital Twin Technology to Minimize Process Engineering Waste

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) announces the release of Petro-SIM® 7.1 digital twin technology. This release extends Petro-SIM's scope of application, improves usability and expands its digital capabilities as an end-to-end integrated asset model for production management, asset performance management, and supply chain optimization. The Oil & Gas and Chemical industries spend almost USD 1 billion annually on process simulation and optimization software. However, much of this money is wasted on models which are abandoned, inaccurate, replicated in other parts of the organization, or not transferred from one project phase to the next. These issues are pervasive across engineering, as well as operations phases of projects. Petro-SIM helps solve this problem through the concept of 'One Model, Many Uses', with application across design, debottlenecking, operations, maintenance, and supply chain optimization activities. It enables transfer of information from the engineering design phase of projects into usable data-driven insights for daily operations. This allows project developers and operators across a variety of sectors to enhance the value and extend the life of their simulation models: Upstream production systems, linked to the reservoir model, including wells, chokes, flowlines and all processing and power generation equipment, with common thermodynamics, fluid characterization and electrolytic chemistry throughout.

LNG liquefaction process and utilities systems, including wells, chokes and pipelines hrough gathering systems, separation, acid gas removal and dehydration (pretreatment systems), main cryogenic heat exchanger(s) and storage facilities.

Oil refining and petrochemical site-wide process and utilities systems, including crude compatibility through distillation, upgrading reactors and catalytic convertors, hydrotreating and cracking, blending facilities, olefins and aromatics.

Ammonia site-wide process and utilities systems, including desulfurization, reforming, synthesis and separation, with consistent thermodynamics and electrolytic chemistry throughout.



Russell Byfield , KBC Global Simulation Business Leader. "Once operationalized with real-time production data, the simulation models become powerful digital twins delivering real-time insight for enhanced safety, reliability and profitability. Through this, our vision of 'One Model, Many Uses' is truly realized." Petro-SIM 7.1 is available now. To find out more, please contact your local KBC (info@kbc.global) representative. Alternatively, you can contact your local Yokogawa sales representative.

About Petro-SIM Petro-SIM is a best-in-class process simulator that brings together data and science through a digital framework that is both scalable and readily accessible to give people the ability to solve the right problems in real time without abandoning the fidelity and accuracy of the solution. It gives users the ability to create models and linkable sub-models that reflect a continuously changing reality so they can troubleshoot today's problems and optimize for tomorrow. With Petro-SIM 7 we invite you to Embrace the Science, Empower your People, and Enter Digital. About KBC KBC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-twin-technology-to-minimize-process-engineering-waste-301073825.html SOURCE KBC - A Yokogawa Company

