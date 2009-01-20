[June 10, 2020] New Cyber Defense Apprenticeship will provide certificate, degree and scholarships to Motlow State students to prepare them for jobs with participating employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motlow State, in collaboration with TalentGro, Google IT and Jobs for the Future, is implementing a new apprenticeship that will combine the curriculum of Motlow State's Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Cyber Defense, with the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. The College's Workforce Development division, MotlowTrained, is looking for employer partners who will hire entry-level IT Help Desk staff or upskill their current workforce with high demand IT skills. "MotlowTrained has been charged with developing innovative ways to help employers, and this apprenticeship certainly delivers," said Kathy Parker, Executive Director of MotlowTrained. "It's a win-win for both our students and employers because students receive the training and education they need, all while being gainfully employed by a host employer!" TalentGro, the Workforce Development arm of Hamilton-Ryker Total Workforce Solutions, will assist with recruiting, screening, and onboarding, and will be the employer of record who will provide services for the apprentices. Additionally, TalentGro will provide apprenticeship intermediary services to the host employers including structuring and administering all aspects of the Registered Apprenticeship. Chief Operating Officer and founder of the TalentGro division, Shari Franey said, "We are fortunae to have access to grant resources that can be passed on to employers. By collaborating with Motlow State, we can help employers improve their recruiting and retention efforts by providing candidates and employees with access to apprenticeships such as this one. As a provider of intermediary services, we can facilitate receipt of funding and help manage the full lifecycle of the apprenticeship(s)."



The first cohort of 10 students is set to start on August 17, 2020, so employer partners will need to be determined and select their sponsored apprentices by that time. If you would like additional information about becoming an employer partner, please visit the TalentGro web site at www.TalentGro.com. About MotlowTrained: provides customized training for business and industry. Workforce training includes short-term skills training designed to meet the changing needs of our economy. It includes industry recognized credentials, special certificate programs, business and technical skills, professional development for continuing education units (CEU's), or job-readiness training. For more information visit us at: www.mscc.edu/workforce/

