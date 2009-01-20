[June 10, 2020] New Report from Facemoji Keyboard Outlines Mobile Habits During COVID-19

Facemoji Keyboard today released a report highlighting how people around the world have adjusted their communication and entertainment habits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Key insights from the report include: Globally, people are feeling the stressful effects of the pandemic - the Grinning Face with Sweat emoji saw a 58% increase in usage from November to May.

The Roll of Paper emoji, commonly used to indicate toilet paper, saw a 9,090% increase in usage in the U.S. between November 2019 and May 2020 as stores throughout the country experienced shortages.

The Pleading Face emoji saw a 394% increase in usage from November 2019 to May 2020 - ranking 7th in total usage in the U.S. This emoji was not featured in the top 20 when data was surveyed in July, indicating an even larger increase in growth over the last year.

The Face with Medical Mask emoji broke the top 100 in the U.S. for the first time on March 12. Usag continued to increase in the second half of March, hitting its highest usage on March 19 - marking a 119% increase in one week.

In the U.S., Instagram, Facebook (News - Alert) , Twitter and Discord experienced a surge in usage since the start of outbreak, then gradually returned to pre-COVID-19 usage levels in mid-April. TikTok, YouTube (News - Alert) and Roblox were the only apps to retain high usage into May.



