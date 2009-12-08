[June 09, 2020] New ESCORT Redline 360c Raises The Bar With First-Ever Connected, Extreme-Range Driver Alert System

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection and driver awareness technology, today debuted the ESCORT Redline 360c, the most sophisticated, powerful addition to the brand's intelligent driver alert portfolio to-date. The ESCORT Redline 360c sets a new technical standard for driver alert systems, as the only portable detection system to combine connected technology with the longest detection range in the market and AI-based false-filtering capabilities for drivers seeking peak performance behind the wheel. The ESCORT Redline 360c offers an unmatched detection range – 2X farther than previous models – to keep drivers apprised of threats near and far across all bands, including instant-on, plus maximum laser range and off-axis coverage. Equipped with dual antennas that feature front and rear radar receivers combined with easily visible directional arrows, the device offers TRUE 360° directional awareness and protection that allows drivers to instantly locate the direction of a radar source. Faster Processing, Fewer False Alerts

Touting the best iteration of ESCORT's trusted technology yet, the ESCORT Redline 360c expertly processes and parses out legitimate threats from background noise and false alarms. This upgraded filtering relies on a newly developed Software Defined Radio architecture, combining a Blackfin DSP chip with 25X more processing power, precision-guided sensors and artificial intelligence to offer more detailed visibility into a greater number of frequencies. The patented AutoLearn® feature uses GPS to learn and automatically reject fixed-position false alerts bringing you a smarter driving experience. The unit's updateable IVT™ Filter lso reduces unwanted noise from in-vehicle technology such as collision avoidance systems to deliver only the most pertinent information to drivers, while still allowing them to adjust the sensitivity of their device to best suit their needs.



Total Stealth with the Best of ESCORT's Technology

The ESCORT Redline 360c also leverages 100% TotalShield™ technology that helps drivers stay completely invisible to incoming radar detection. Unlike competitive products that attempt to dodge detection, the patented Redline Stealth antenna design renders the device completely invisible. The Redline 360c offers superior range and precision with the built-in, ultra-sensitive Telit GPS receiver that offers location accuracy within 2.5 meters. "The Redline 360c builds on ESCORT's 40 years of expertise designing industry-leading premium solutions to unlock a safer, smarter driving experience that the brand is known for," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "We pushed the envelope to deliver a best-in-class driver alert system that provides driving enthusiasts with cutting-edge technology and a robust community of real-time alerts that keeps them protected and connected no matter where the road leads them."

The Only Connected Driver Alert System with Shared Alerts

The only connected detection system with live community alerts, the ESCORT Redline 360c uses Wi-Fi to automatically download software and GPS-based threat map updates to the device, providing drivers with access to the largest database of precise, real-time alerts. ESCORT Redline 360c owners can tap into over 100 million vehicle-to-vehicle driver alerts annually through the mobile ESCORT Live App® for advanced warning on all traffic and law enforcement cameras, live radar and laser reports, speed limit data, construction, road hazard, traffic and accident alerts to maximize road awareness. Cloud-based technology integration also provides ESCORT Live crowd-sourced alerts without the need for a smartphone app, offering an additional layer of protection. The ESCORT Redline 360c is available now for $749.95. For more information on the ESCORT Redline 360c and other ESCORT products visit www.escortradar.com. About ESCORT, Inc.

ESCORT is a leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors and the patented ESCORT LiveTM real-time ticket protection network. ESCORT manufactures products under the ESCORT, REDLINE and MAX names. The company is part of Cedar Electronics; a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products that consist of a portfolio of industry leading brands including Cobra Electronics and ESCORT. Additional information about ESCORT, Inc. is available at EscortRadar.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-escort-redline-360c-raises-the-bar-with-first-ever-connected-extreme-range-driver-alert-system-301072264.html SOURCE ESCORT, Inc.

