[June 08, 2020] New Partnership Integrates WLT Software with ECHO Health's Leading Payment Processing System

ECHO Health, Inc. (ECHO) has announced a partnership with WLT Software, an advanced benefits administration and claims adjudication provider, to include the integration of its WLT software with ECHO's payment processing solutions. This new offering will support joint customers of both companies by allowing post-adjudicated claims to flow seamlessly to ECHO and will allow access to ECHO's best in class services. Today, the ECHO platform processes more than 200 million claims and over $40 billion in payments annually. ECHO's patented solutions for consolidation, processing of payment files and electronic settlement allow payers throughout the United States to achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing expenses. WLT offers the most modern, affordable and scalable payer platforms in the business, backed by proven ROI and industry knowledge. The integration with WLT enables their MediClaims users to benefit from the synergy of these two services and save on payment processing costs. "This integration between WLT and industry leader ECHO Health is another example of WLT's continuing quest to bring enhanced operational experiences to our customers," said Shelley Van Etten, President/CEO of WLT. "The ongoing objective to reduce the aministrative costs associated with claims processing will allow WLT customers to continue to be the most successful in the marketplace."



"ECHO Health offers a combination of expertise and industry leading technology that sets the standard and spurs continual progress in healthcare financial services," said Tom Davis, Executive Vice President Sales and Strategy at ECHO Health. "We are pleased to have such an innovative partner as WLT. This partnership will enable all of our clients to further realize efficiency, meaningful cost savings and improved accuracy in their payment processing." About ECHO Health, Inc.

ECHO Health, Inc. (ECHO) is the leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions. ECHO processes 200 million claims and pays more than $40 billion annually to providers and members from industry-leading payers. Founded in 1997, ECHO is a privately held company located in Westlake, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.echohealthinc.com or call 440.835.3511, ext. 118. About WLT Software WLT Software has established itself as a leading provider of advanced benefits administration and claims adjudication system for Insurance Companies, Government Employees Plans, Workers' Compensation, TPAs, Cost Containment Companies and Self-Administered Groups. Founded in 1979, WLT Software is a Florida Corporation located in Clearwater, Florida. For more information, contact 1-877-807-4730 or visit https://wltsoftware.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005714/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]