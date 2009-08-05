[June 03, 2020] New Cloud Engineer Bootcamp from The Linux Foundation Fully Prepares Individuals for a Cloud Career

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of its first ever bootcamp program, designed to take individuals from newbie to certified cloud engineer in six months. The Linux Foundation Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification exams and dedicated instructor support for a comprehensive and well-rounded educational program. The training begins with Linux at the operating system layer, and moves up the stack, covering DevOps, cloud, containers and more, providing all the knowledge needed to work as a cloud engineer. The specific courses and exams included, all of which are taken online, are: Essentials of Linux System Administration (LFS201)

Linux Networking and Administration (LFS211)

Containers Fundamentals (LFS253)

DevOps and SRE Fundamentals: Implementing Continuous Delivery (LFS261)

Kubernetes Fundamentals (LFS258)

Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator Exam (LFCS)

Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam (CKA) Participants will also have access to a bootcamp-specific online forum to interact with other students and instructors, as well as live virtual office hours with course instructors five days per week. Those who spend 15-20 hours per week on the materials should expect to complete the bootcamp in about six months. Upon completion, participants will receive badges for the LFCS and CKA certification exam, as well as a badge for completing the entire bootcamp. Badges can be ndependently verified by potential employers at any time.



"Many individuals have expressed interest in options for more guided training opportunities, which this bootcamp aims to provide," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "At the same time, many of The Linux Foundation's members have expressed difficulty in finding qualified individuals to fill open cloud positions. A price point significantly below most bootcamps, coupled with industry-leading certifications and vendor-neutral training, makes this offering a tremendous value and provides an accessible option for individuals looking to break into the IT and cloud industries. At the same time, it will help close the talent gap and ensure adequate staffing for companies seeking cloud talent." "As more engineers are seeking non-traditional forms of education, like online courses and bootcamps, they need programs that are reliable and that offer practical experience," said Kim McMahon, director of marketing, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is a perfect way to certify their working knowledge of Kubernetes while also advancing their careers in the cloud native and open source communities."

The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is available for immediate enrollment. The standard $999 bootcamp fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year including all content and labs. Through June 17, 2020 the bootcamp is being offered at an introductory fee of $599. Interested individuals may enroll here . Enterprises interested in purchasing bulk bootcamp enrollments can request more information here . About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org . The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact:

