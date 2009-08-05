[June 03, 2020] New Novel Germicidal and Anti-Viral Products from Thin Air Energy™

WICHITA, Kan., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Air Energy™, a leader in energy storage and LED lighting technology, is excited to announce two new breakthrough products in the COVID era. The first is TORCH UVc, a germicidal, anti-viral product that emits ultraviolet light in the UVc spectrum, where germs and viruses are killed. It has a novel feature, which is believed to substantially increase germ killing effectiveness. The second is GEIGER UVc, a device used for measuring the instant intensity of UVc and accumulated dosing of UVc radiation. "Thin Air Energy is at the forefront of germicidal and anti-viral products for home and office use," said James Wiebe, CEO of Thin Air Energy. "These two new products provide an enormous benefit to the user, along with a simple way to measure the field strength and dose of UVc radiation." TORCH UVc™ features a patent pending mode of operation, which modulates the UVc output in such a way that the efficacy may be substantially improved.1 This special enhanced kill feature of TORCH UVc may be enabled or disabled as desired by the user. If disabled, the product emits a conventional, continuous output of UVc. The product is designed with solid state LEDs and is not tube based. Consequently, the product will also last longer. TORCH UVc also includes another patent pending feature: a very bright white LED light, which flashes and alerts the user that the product is turned on and is potentially dangerous. This feature is more effective than the soft purple glow that many UVc devices emit. The flashing white LED light actively discourages users from looking into the UVc output. The GEIGER UVc allows users to easily measure the field strength of UVc radiation. GEIGER UVc measures the field strength of only UVc, ignoring UVa and UVb (which are commonly used in tanning salons and resin curing lights, and aso potentially in fake UVc devices). GEIGER UVc also has great resistance to visible light as well.



GEIGER UVc is the size of a key fob, and in addition to showing continuous UVc field strength (in milliwatts), it also measures the cumulative dosing, providing an LED alarm indication when 5,000 millijoules and then 30,000 millijoules of radiation have been detected. These dosing levels reflect dosing known to be effective for disinfection from published literature for certain germs and viruses. When the dosing level is achieved, a LED on GEIGER UVc turns on. Both products were designed with careful attention to a large number of published papers, including research that shows the improved germicidal efficacy of UVc when appropriately modulated.

"The internet is already filled with stories of fake UVc light sources that inadequately kill germs," Wiebe said. "Social media is a plethora of cheap, featureless UVc devices of unknown strength and quality. Our products, in contrast, are designed with science and are patent pending, state of the art, with improved safety and efficacy." These products are available for pre-order at www.thinairenergy.com and through additional retailers in the coming months. The TORCH UVc is available for a Suggested Retail Price of $199 (8 UVc LED emitters) up to $599 (48 UVc LED emitters). The GEIGER UVc is $149. The cost of raw UVc LEDS is rapidly rising, price may be subject to change without notice. For more information about Thin Air Energy's newest products, visit www.thinairenergy.com. About Thin Air Energy™

Founded in 2020, Thin Air Energy's vision is to provide the world with disruptive energy storage and LED lighting technology that works well, even in extreme conditions, and last for a decade. Created by a serial entrepreneur with 40 years of experience innovating products, Thin Air Energy's solar-powered products offer a way to store energy that is faster to charge and lasts longer than any battery technology on the market today. Thin Air Energy is based in Wichita, Kansas, and services emergency, camping, harsh environments and high-end professional markets. For more information, please visit www.thinairenergy.com. 1. Further research is needed to substantiate increased mortality in viruses versus continuous UVc. The cited research shows up to 1.2 log (1200%) improvement in efficacy in selected germicidal applications. Media Contact:

