[June 02, 2020] New Study Shows Uplifting Power of Running in a World of Lockdown, Reveals ASICS

- More than a third (36%) of regular exercisers are more active now than they were before lockdown - 79% of runners say running is currently helping them feel saner and more in control - 73% of runners want to keep running as much as they are now after this pandemic ends - 65% of runners say its mental benefits outweigh any other form of physical exercise - On Global Running Day, ASICS announces the start of a series of initiatives aimed at helping the world run – both during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond KOBE, Japan, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the isolation of lockdown, the world has fallen in love with running – that is according to the first findings of a new, ongoing research study by ASICS[i]. The study, which ASICS is conducting to better understand and support the changing needs of runners, spoke to 14,000 regular exercisers[ii] across 12 countries. And it found that more than a third (36% globally) of them are more active now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic began – despite most sports being brought to a standstill by social distancing measures. Meanwhile figures from fitness-tracking app, Runkeeper™[iii], show that runners of every level are clocking up more strides, more often. During April 2020, the app saw a 252% rise in registrations globally and a 44% increase in monthly active users compared to the same time last year. It also reported a 62% spike globally in people heading out for a weekly run. The study also reveals that for the majority of people, this activity surge is down to more than just physical health. Two-thirds (67% globally) say exercise helps them cope mentally when faced by challenging situations like the one we are in now and eight in ten (79% globally) runners insist that being active is making them feel saner and more in control. A similar number (81% globally) say running is playing a key role in helping them clear their mind while two-thirds (65% globally) insist its mental benefits outweigh any other form of physical exercise. Yasuhito Hirota, President & Chief Operating Officer, ASICS, says: "For most of us, life is full of anxieties, uncertainties and restrictions at the moment. As our study's initial findings prove, a run has therefore become much more than just a run. It's a way for people to put aside the extraordinary mental challenges of this pandemic." "It makes perfect sense that people around the world have turned to running during this crisis. When you run, you literally sense yourself moving forward in life. You can feel your muscles propel you forward. Your actions take you somewhere. In a time when so many people feel trapped or isolated, running provides a direct, physical experience of release. By encouraging runners of all abilities to recognize, celebrate, and share how running makes them feel, ASICS is helping them fulfil their aspirations to keep moving," said Kelly McGonigal, PhD, health psychologist and lecturer at Stanford University. Running past COVID-19 Furthermore, exercisers across the board are keen to keep their active habits going when this crisis is over. Nearly three-quarters of runners (73% globally) say they wantto continue running as much as they are now after the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end while seven in ten (70% globally) people who exercise regularly are determined to hang on to the important role sport and movement is currently playing in their lives. Perhaps most encouragingly, among those who only took up running after the COVID-19 crisis started, nearly two thirds (62% globally) say they plan on sticking with it in future.



Helping the world run ASICS is therefore marking Global Running Day by launching a series of new and initiatives aimed at helping the world's runners connect, stay active and keep on experiencing the uplifting power of movement. These include:

Highlighting running in people lives by calling on them to share their stories of how it has helped them via #RunToFeel

Offering free access to the ASICS Studio™ at-home workout app for everyone from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of summer ( August 2020 )

) Hosting virtual races powered by Race Roster and Runkeeper™ to motivate runners and let them compete together safely

Allowing free access to the #RunToFeel Challenge in the ASICS Runkeeper™ app – with new challenges being added each month

Allowing free access for 90 days to training plans and all premium features of the ASICS Runkeeper™ app as a benefit of OneASICS membership

Providing additional training content and guidance from ASICS FrontRunner community and athletes Yasuhito Hirota adds: "Nine in 10 runners told us they feel best when their mind and body are connected – and never has that balance been more important than it is now. ASICS was founded on the belief that movement can help anyone achieve a sound mind through a sound body. Through our products and services, and by constantly deepening our understanding of their changing needs, we want to help runners of every level go further, perform better and protect themselves against injury – both during this pandemic and beyond." Get Involved For expert advice, training plans and more information about how to run, people can follow #RunToFeel NOTES FOR EDITOR MEDIA ASSETS Video: https://youtu.be/sr8PMqNR4ko

Infographic: here ABOUT OUR COVID-19 RESPONSE We consider the health and wellbeing of our athletes, customers and staff as our top priority, and we took the decision months ago to close our retail stores and offices in affected markets around the world. Medical professionals say that in the current situation movement is very important to ensure everybody's mental and physical wellbeing. We believe in the power of sport to uplift us all, and in times like this it has never been as important to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body. We will continue to do all we can to help the world achieve that goal. i. Initial results from live study of 14,000 regular exercisers in total across 12 markets, all aged 18-64 and exercise at least once a week. Each market had 1,000 respondents unless specified. Markets: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom (2,000) and United States (2,000).

ii. People who exercise at least once a week.

iii. Runkeeper™ User Trends | Running in the Era of COVID-19, May 2020. Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. The stripe design featured on the sides of the ASICS® shoes is a registered trademark of ASICS Corporation. Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175984/ASICS_Infographic.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sr8PMqNR4ko

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175986/ASICS_Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175987/ASICS_Photo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1175985/ASICS_Photo_3.jpg SOURCE ASICS

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]