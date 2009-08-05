[June 02, 2020] New Pharmacy Technician-Specific Soft Skills Training Program Helps Improve Teamwork and Enhance Patient Satisfaction

DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today a new Pharmacy Technicians University program that helps pharmacy technicians build and develop essential competencies that lead to safer, patient-centered care, improved staff retention, and increased patient satisfaction and loyalty. The new PTU Elite: Soft Skills Program offers pharmacy technicians focused training on communication, empathy, leadership, conflict management, and teamwork, in an easy-to-use online format that combines practice-ready clinical resources with multimedia modules. This is the second program within the new "PTU Elite" suite of offerings aimed at supporting pharmacy technicians along their career paths. "Training pharmacy technicians with the PTU Elite: Soft Skills Program is a simple way for organizations to enhance patient care," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "Technicians who learn actionable communication tactics can more easily defuse tense situations, acknowledge sensitive topics, and put patients at ease. And we know that investing in well-rounded technicians leads to lower turnover and higher job satisfaction." Available for purchase as a stand-alone offering, the PTU Elite: Soft Skills Program is an 11-hour didactic solution that builds soft skills competency using video simulations, case studies, and real-world scenarios that mirror what technicians can expct to see in the pharmacy setting.



The PTU Elite: Soft Skills Program is the perfect complement to Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU), a best-in-class online education and training program for pharmacy technicians. PTU offers the most extensive, flexible, and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication learning available today, and supports or exceeds technician training requirements in all 50 states (including Washington, D.C.). Its "right-sized" training programs are tailored for retail/community pharmacy and hospital, and include program options that meet or exceed the ASHP/ACPE national standards. In the past 12 months, PTU grads have achieved an average 77% pass rate on the PTCB certification exam — nearly 20% higher than the national average of 58%. Specific PTU clients have even achieved pass rates averaging upwards of 80%. Additionally, PTU programs provide training to more technicians across retailers and hospitals than any other education provider. For more information, visit the TRC Healthcare website.

About TRC Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center)

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter , and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pharmacy-technician-specific-soft-skills-training-program-helps-improve-teamwork-and-enhance-patient-satisfaction-301069560.html SOURCE TRC Healthcare

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]