[June 02, 2020] New Technology Prevents Viruses and Recreational Water Illnesses in Swimming Pools

DALLAS, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is just around the corner, and swimming is getting popular again, but how do people stay safe from recreational water illnesses (RWIs) like viruses in the pool? Tahiti's Breeze announces an innovative technology to keep the public safe from microcontaminants in swimming water. While the CDC says that the coronavirus does not transmit through swimming water, other viruses and microorganisms have proven to be detrimental in the pool. High levels of chlorine are toxic as well. This new technology is a game-changer in pool health and safety. View the Tahiti's Breeze's crowdfunding campaign here: https://bit.ly/3dFgg3V Many people have discovered the consequences of not drinking purified water, but what about the water that enters your body through your eyes, ears, nose, and mouth from recreational water? According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), recreational water can be contaminated with microorganisms. In 2013, the CDC found contaminants like E. coli in 58 percent of samples taken from public pools. A study by the CDC: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, states that between 2000 to 2014, there were 493 outbreaks associated with recreational water. In addition, according to some doctors, many unexplained illnesses can be attributed to RWIs.



So, how do people have fun while swimming and still be protected? The Tahiti's Breeze patented recreational water purification system keeps the public safe and healthy. This swimming pool technology was created by a talented biochemist. The water is filtered to eliminate microcontaminants like viruses, bacteria, and fungi to prevent illnesses. Natural compounds and different ultrasonic waves enable contamination to clump together for easy filtration. The water is then monitored 24/7 to detect threats.

In addition, this technology follows stringent international physicochemical and microbiological water quality standards, and is eco-friendly, using 100 times fewer chemicals, and captures rainwater to fill the pool. According to Tahiti's Breeze founder, Lynn Bryant, "Tahiti's Breeze will use the most important technological innovation to keep recreational water safe known to mankind." About Tahiti's Breeze Tahiti's Breeze is a future swimming pool park destination that will use a new patented, monitored pool filtration system and additives to purify the pool water and keep the public safe and healthy. It is currently raising funds to start development on Indiegogo. There will be multiple locations across the US. Stay tuned for the launch and rewards. Media Contact: Lynn Bryant

