[June 01, 2020] New president and governing Council introduced at the 98th Annual General Meeting of Ontario engineering regulator

TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO), the licensing and regulating body for professional engineers and engineering in the province, installed Marisa Sterling, P.Eng., FEC, as its 101st president and eighth woman to lead its Council during its virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on May 30. Committed to promoting inclusion and modernization within the engineering profession, Ms. Sterling has over 20 years of experience working and volunteering in the engineering field, in both the private and public sectors. She is currently the assistant dean and director of diversity, inclusion and professionalism, at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering. She is also helping to find ways to transform the engineering community in the midst of rapid technology advancements and to better serve the people of Ontario, through the Engineering Change Lab. Ms. Sterling previously worked in the consumer products industry in research and development and brand management, and for PEO as manager, enforcement where she led efforts to keep Ontario workers safe by building corporate partnerships towards repealing the industrial exception. Through the Ontario Professional Engineers Foundation for Education, a charity where she served as president for eight years, she has helped develop student knowledge and skills. Each spring, she helps obligate students and graduates who have the academic requirements for the P.Eng. licence and who choose to make a statement of ethics, with an iron ring at the ceremony of the Ritual of the Calling of an Engineer. She has also advanced the leadership development of engineering interns by helping to create PEO's G. Gordon M. Sterling Engineering Intern Award, named after her late father, who was also a PEO president. A chemical engineer from the University of Toronto and a member of the Oxford Business Alumni Network, Sterling received the University of Toronto's Arbor Award in 2015, the Engineers Canada Meritorious Service Award for Community Service in 2016, named a Woman of Distinction by the Canadian National Exhibition Association in 2016, made a fellow of Engineers Canada in 2017 and received the Canada 150 Heritage Pin in 2018. At its AGM, PEO also introduced its Council for the 2020-2021 term. The nine women and 16 men on the new Council will govern PEO's 91,500 licence and certificate holders, and regulate professional engineering in Ontario to serve and protect the public interest. The new leadership group includes province-wide representation from a wide array of sectors, including the public, business, academe and government. The composition and operation of Council is dictated by Regulation 941 under the Professional Engineers Act. Most councillors are elected by PEO's licence holders while others are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. PEO's 2020-2021 Council includes:







Marisa Sterling, P.Eng., FEC President



Christian Bellini, P.Eng., FEC President Elect



Nancy Hill, P.Eng., LLB., FEC, FCAE Past President



Darla Campbell, P.Eng. Vice President (elected)



Arthur Sinclair, P.Eng. Vice President (appointed)



Sandra Ausma, PhD, P.Eng. Councillor-at-Large



Michael Chan, P.Eng., FEC Councillor-at-Large



Leila Notash, PhD, P.Eng., FEC Councillor-at-Large



Ramesh Subramanian, PhD, P.Eng., FEC Northern Region Councillor



Luc Roberge, P.Eng., FEC Northern Region Councillor



Randy Walker, P.Eng., FEC Eastern Region Councillor



Chantal Chiddle, P.Eng., FEC Eastern Region Councillor



Arthur Sinclair, P.Eng. East Central Region Councillor



Peter Cushman, P.Eng. East Central Region Councillor



Warren Turnbull, P.Eng., FEC West Central Region Councillor



Lisa MacCumber, P.Eng., FEC West Central Region Councillor



Wayne Kershaw, P.Eng., FEC Western Region Councillor



Peter Broad, P.Eng., FEC Western Region Councillor



Arjan Arenja, P.Eng., MBA Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Robert Brunet, P.Eng. Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Todd Bruyere, P.Eng. Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Lorne Cutler, P.Eng., MBA Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Andy Dryland, C.E.T. Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Qadira C. Jackson Kouakou, BSW, LLB Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Iretomiwa Olukiyesi, P.Eng. Lieutenant Governor Appointee



Sherlock Sung Lieutenant Governor Appointee

About Professional Engineers Ontario Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 91,500 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO's mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names. SOURCE Professional Engineers Ontario

