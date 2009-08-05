[May 29, 2020] New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 526 607 Series A shares to a total of 526 607 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting. Today, May 29, 2020, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,128,420,220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 475,883,804 Series A shares and 1,652,536,416 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 641,137,445.6 based on the number of registered shares. This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1.00 p.m. CEST on May 29, 2020. For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please contact: Claes Eliasson

Volvo Group Media Relations

