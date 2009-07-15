[May 28, 2020] New ControlScan "P2PE for Retail" White Paper Guides IT Leaders to Stronger Payment Security

ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, has published its latest white paper, “ Terminal Encryption for Security and PCI Compliance: What Every Retailer Must Know About P2PE. ” The paper, authored by ControlScan Director of Security Consulting Sam Pfanstiel, is the latest in an ongoing series of educational resources offered by the company.

Retailers struggle with balancing the costs and benefits of investing in the latest payment security technologies, as well as understanding how these options may impact their Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance. A baseline understanding of point-to-point encryption (P2PE) helps decision makers confidently select and implement solutions that meet their business requirements. It also protects the business from data breach and greatly simplifies its PCI assessment. “Point-to-point encryption may seem very technical, but it’s important that retailers understand ho it works to strengthen their payment security,” said Sam Pfanstiel, Director of Security Consulting Services, ControlScan. “In writing this white paper, I worked to present the basics in a logical, building-block flow of information that is both educational and actionable.”



The ControlScan P2PE for Retail white paper begins by exploring the purpose for PCI compliance and the P2PE program that is designed specifically to reduce PCI scope for merchants. It then goes on to discuss alternate approaches to secure encryption and their potential impact on a merchant’s security and compliance. Click here to access a complimentary copy of the new white paper on ControlScan.com.

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com . A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76bbafed-ac5a-4360-bfc6-f8b5ae1af4c5 Press Contact Stacey Holleran Director, Corporate Communications 678-694-0654 sholleran@controlscan.com

