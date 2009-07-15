[May 28, 2020] New Calix Partner Program Delivers Unmatched Expertise for Service Providers

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new partner program that enhances its ability to equip communications service providers (CSPs) with the expertise and solutions to meet and exceed subscriber demands. The new program enables the Calix (News - Alert) team to collaborate closely with value added resellers (VARs) like CCI Systems, solution partners like NISC, and various other go-to-market partners who all share a common vision for the connected world. These elite partners, armed with resources, expertise, and integrated solutions from Calix, enable CSPs to grow their businesses and tackle competition. Two elite partners are highlighted in this announcement: CCI (News - Alert) Systems is a VAR capable of turn-key broadband deployment support including assessment, design, construction, and deployment of networks. CCI has extensive experience in all kinds of communications networks and can guide CSPs to make the right network choices for today while ensuring they are prepared for tomorrow. "We are pleased to work with Calix to advise new and existing CSPs on strategies to build or expand their broadband footprints," said Mac Plymale, EVP, network solutions group for CCI Systems. "Every regional MSO, ILEC, or municipality has its own specific needs, so having access to the broad solution set from Calix enables us to optimize solutions for each of them. Many are evolving to a FTTH network with the subscriber experience in mind, which again, points o the completeness of the Calix solutions portfolio."



NISC (News - Alert) is a world class Enterprise Software Company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for member-owners of utility and telecommunications cooperatives across the United States. NISC is an industry leader in advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering, and operations. "Integrating the Calix portfolio with NISC's leading edge iVUEConnect Suite makes it easier for regional ILECs and electric cooperatives to rapidly deploy networks, regardless of whether they are new or existing entrants into the market," said David Bonnett, VP, product management for NISC. "The size and focus of these fiber innovators make them considerably more agile than their larger competitors, which enables them to leverage the complete Calix and NISC portfolios including everyPON and the Revenue EDGE, to level the playing field with those larger competitors."

Relentlessly focused on customers, Calix provides unmatched technical acumen and the strategic approach to extend industry-wide credibility to partners within this ecosystem. In turn, this broad community of world class solution providers strengthens the Calix value proposition with mutual customers. In combination, the full Calix partner community features broad industry expertise, superior products, and world class sales and professional services capabilities to deliver everything CSPs of all sizes need to accelerate time to value and growth. "A crucial part of our commitment to providing best of breed solutions and knowledge is to enable fiber innovators like utilities and cooperatives to deploy broadband services for the first time," said Stephen Eyre, vice president, partner community for Calix. "Partnering with industry leaders like CCI and NISC enables us to share our innovative solutions and industry know-how. Calix and our partners can ensure all CSPs are equipped to keep their communities connected and deliver maximum value to their subscribers. Building on our deep industry knowledge, we're helping our CSP (News - Alert) customers unlock immense value at the intersection of analytics driven insights, software defined access networks, and the subscriber experience." Visit us online for more information about our new partner program. About Calix Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (News - Alert) and available at www.sec.gov. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005257/en/

