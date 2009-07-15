[May 27, 2020] New Release of Tufin SecureCloud Enables Actionable Visibility into Cloud Security Posture and Industry Compliance for Cloud-Native Workloads

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced a new release of Tufin SecureCloud™, providing security for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud workloads and applications. The new release includes Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks for Kubernetes and public cloud environments, Kubernetes best practices and assessments, streamlined risk analysis, enhanced security policy discovery and automatic generation. With these new capabilities, companies can accelerate their digital transformation and cloud-first initiatives by securing cloud-native workloads, without compromising the speed and agility businesses have come to expect from these strategic initiatives. To help organizations quickly realize the benefits of SecureCloud, Tufin also launched a 30-day free trial. "The surge in remote work is here to stay, and we'll continue to see organizations prioritize moving their infrastructure to the cloud," said Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-founder of Tufin. "Regardless of where you are in cloud adoption, the process comes with a great deal of security challenges. Now more than ever, organizations need a solution that enales them to gain visibility into their applications and establish consistent security guardrails across cloud-native and hybrid-cloud environments. SecureCloud delivers on these needs, while integrating seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines and tools through extensive automation and APIs."



Compliance with CIS Benchmarks Tufin SecureCloud now ensures that customers are in compliance with key CIS Benchmarks for public cloud accounts and Kubernetes environments. Compliance results are displayed in the SecureCloud dashboard, where users can easily monitor their overall hybrid-cloud security posture. Each test result describes what failed, why it failed, and what action needs to be taken to remediate the issue.

Enhanced Vulnerability Monitoring and User Management Capabilities The new release includes multiple capabilities that further Tufin's leadership in unifying security policy management across on-premises, cloud-native, and hybrid-cloud environments. SecureCloud users can now gain accurate, context-rich visibility of Kubernetes traffic - enabling automatic policy generation and synchronization with enterprise firewalls for North-South connectivity. SecureCloud can also identify vulnerabilities and risky configurations in Google (News - Alert) GKE, Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, Red Hat OpenShift and open source Kubernetes implementations, alerting cloud operations teams on security issues. Simplified user management features include the ability for teams to share access to SecureCloud to foster collaboration, as well as single sign-on that allows users to gain easier access and centralized user management. Additionally, AWS users can now securely connect to the platform with an external ID based on AWS best practices. Tufin SecureCloud is generally available now. Register for the 30-day free trial here. About Tufin Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin's network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility. Find out more at: www.tufin.com Follow Tufin on Twitter (News - Alert) : @TufinTech Read more on Tufin's blog: Suite Talk View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005491/en/

