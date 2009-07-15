[May 27, 2020] New LG CordZero Stick Vacuum Delivers Long-Lasting, Powerful Suction With Twice The Dust Bin Capacity

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the new LG CordZero™ Cordless Stick Vacuum featuring Kompressor™ technology – a next-generation model that boasts 200 watts of powerful suction, up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning performance, a portable charging stand and five-step HEPA filtration system that filters 99.99 percent of dust, pollen and pet dander.* With Kompressor technology that condenses dirt, pet hair and debris, it fits more in the dust bin while maintaining an easy-to-maneuver design. The flagship model (A927KGMS: $699) is available now and includes an array of attachments – including a Power Carpet/Universal Floor Nozzle and deep-cleaning Power Punch Nozzle. "Our new Kompressor technology takes cordless vacuum performance and convenience to the next level," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "When we first launched CordZero, it was a game-changing addition to LG's portfolio of healthier home solutions, and this next-generation Kompressor delivers high performance and new functionality that enables people to clean their homes better, faster, and more efficiently." The new LG CordZero Stick Vacuum features two upgraded quick-release rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can be interchanged swiftly, enabling continuous cleaning for up to 120 minutes while charging (40 additional minutes of cleaning as compared to previous models). It offers powerful suction with comfortable one-touch operation, an adjustable telescopic wand, and portable charging stand for convenient storage and charging anytime, anywhere. Clean More, Empty Less

The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with Kompressor technology deliers LG's most advanced suction power (200 watts) across a range of floor types for seamless transitions from carpets to hardwood. This advanced suction is powered by a new, improved Smart Inverter Motor, which is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind. It more than doubles dust bin capacity versus previous LG cordless stick vacuums, enabling users to keep cleaning without stopping to empty the bin. A simple press of a lever compresses collected pet hair, dirt and dust, making room for more debris – and emptying the bin is simple with less mess and scattered dust. Users will benefit from more capacity without sacrificing maneuverability as the vacuum maintains a lightweight, low-profile design.



Easy Cleaning within Reach

One-touch control lets users turn the vacuum on and off or select power levels easily, making cleaning more comfortable and reducing hand strain often caused by having to hold down the power button. The adjustable, telescopic wand offers an additional 9.5 inches of cleaning reach for tall or hard-to-reach areas and can be adjusted easily to a comfortable height for any user. The vibrating Power Punch Nozzle attachment uncovers and removes hidden dust – perfect for furniture, mattresses, decorative pillows, upholstery and more. Uninterrupted Cleaning with Simple Storage and Charging

Two rechargeable, detachable lithium-ion batteries let users clean and charge at the same time for up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted performance. The charging stand is both portable and self-standing, and the low-profile design offers a wall mount option. The second battery charges right on the stand at the same time as the vacuum and accessories are neatly stored for easy access.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

LG's Kompressor streamlines the cleaning process to extend vacuum life with a removable, washable cyclone and filters (unlike other vacuums that only have washable filters), making it easier to maintain optimal airflow. Users can access the LG ThinQ® mobile app for step-by-step guides for cleaning the filters and to set up smartphone reminders for routine maintenance. Nationwide Availability

The flagship LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with Kompressor technology (model A927KGMS in Matte Grey Finish for $699) is available now for purchase on LG.com and is rolling out at Amazon, Best Buy, and regional retailers across the country. It joins the currently available LG CordZero stick vacuum portfolio that features models CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). Each offers a 140-watt motor, dual rechargeable batteries for 80 minutes of continuous cleaning, Power Floor/Universal Floor Nozzle, edge tools, and charging stand: Model A905RM in Matte Red Finish ($549) .

. Model A907GMS in Matte Grey Finish ($649) with Hard Floor Nozzle and Power Punch Nozzle. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/stick-vacuums. "LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. *Up to 120 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning performance in normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries; five-step HEPA filtration system filters 99.99 percent of dust based on third party ASTM F1977-04 in Turbo mode; Kompressor™ technology more than doubles bin capacity compared to previous LG models. About LG Electronics USA

