[May 27, 2020] New FlowForma Software Release Helps Construction Sector With 'Paper To Data' Transformation

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adoption of the FlowForma Process Automation tool by Tier One construction companies has prompted the Irish headquartered firm to launch new features tailored to a sector that has previously struggled with 'paper to data' transformation. FlowForma's cloud-based software is increasingly used on billion-euro construction projects across the UK, Ireland, and North America replacing paper-based processes such as Permits To Dig, Check Sheets and Field Change Requests with automated workflows. A user-friendly interface and 'no-code' self-build capabilities are a boost for a sector that has lagged behind in digital transformation and now prepares for the 'new normal'. Features in the new release will enrich the mobile experience of using the software on construction sites, including captioned photos, maps with GPS co-ordinates, and 'wet signatures', all of which can be instantly uploaded into relevant forms and shared digitally. Furthermore, the launch of its new FlowForma app for Microsoft Teams® will significantly improve the visibility of tasks, decision making on projects and collaboration site-wide for organizations in this sector. Users will now benefit from instant notifications on when a task is delayed or in danger of delay, instant access to a dashboard within Teams containing tasks awaiting their completion, and the ability to build out processes during a Teams call collectively to maximize the productivity of online meetings. FlowForma's new remote collaboration packages equip organizations with all the tools to work effectively anywhere, anytime and improve collaboration as a team. Olivia Bushe, FlowForma CEO, said: "Construction site work is notoriously dependent on paperwork and delays are common because forms get lost. The sector is a sweet spot for FlowForma software, which improves visibility, governance and productivity around highly regulated processes like Health & Safety and Quality Control." In addition, the FlowForma Engage add-on allows construction firms to engage external suppliers, customers, contractors, and subcontractors to input into their business processes securely via a public or private web link, to complete processes without delays.



"By streamlining our processes and adding value to how our customers interface with Maverick, FlowForma Process Automation has been a game changing solution that will separate us from our competition and increase our profitability. The FlowForma team has been extremely professional which just adds to the overall simplicity of the software," commented Michael McNally, CEO, Maverick Corporation. FlowForma has emerged as a leading process automation provider in the construction industry, servicing the top 5 construction companies in the UK and others such as Maverick Corporation, Reliable Contractors and the joint venture of Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projects and Bachy Soletanche building the east section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

Construction companies are encouraged to 'see for themselves' and explore some sector-specific accelerator processes to get up and running quickly such as: Pre-Return To Work Forms, Risk Assessment Forms, Employee Wellness Assessments, Emergency Response Management, Contact Tracing Log, Project Restarts, Staff Remobilization and more. Visit FlowForma's COVID-19 Center for more information. Supporting Resources: To find out how the FlowForma Process Automation tool works visit:

About FlowForma FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding. FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

