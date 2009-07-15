[May 26, 2020] New Workout Face Sweat Towel Hoodie Protects from Germs at Gym Touch-Free

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSane Wear is happy to announce the launch of the first-of-its-kind antibacterial men's microfiber towel workout hoodie. According to the company, this new type of fitness apparel has become even more critical, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find more information at https://prosanewear.com/ The brand's mastermind, Jorge Miller, recently discussed how his unique microfiber towel workout hoodie for men pairs the benefits of convenience with an effective way to minimize germ or bacterial cross-contamination. "We believe that our ProSane Men's Touch-Free Face Towel Hoodie is the first piece of workout apparel that combines performance, style and hygiene into a single product. As many people are probably aware, the main points where germs enter the body are the eyes, the nose and the mouth," he explained. "This is why it's so important to keep these areas of the face from coming into direct or indirect contact with potentially contaminated surfaces, objects and other body areas." Traditionally, people use towels, tissues, wipes, sweat ristbands, training gloves or even their bare hands to wipe perspiration from the face. "While those items may be suitable for wiping equipment and surfaces, using them on the face is a major cause of cross-contamination since they require direct surface contact with hands, and they are normally kept in pockets, pouches, bags and opened containers where germs could be present," Miller added.



The training shirt for men with absorbent microfiber hood is a patent-pending, contact-less hoodie that features a micro towel in the interior layer of the hoodie. "My design makes it possible to wipe sweat and dirt off from the face without having to touch the micro towel directly with your hands," said Miller. He also says this clever design is further enhanced by the addition of a drawstring, which closes the hoodie's opening to keep the towel inside protected from hands, objects or airborne pollutants.

Miller went on to say, "Our men's sleeveless training hoodie made with absorbent microfiber features moisture-wicking, breathable fabric in solid white. The hoodie towel is made with a fast-drying premium 80% polyester/20% polyamide blend with 2 inches extra length for easy face reach. Currently, the hoodie comes in graphite gray with three additional color options coming soon." To learn more about ProSane Wear's men's gym wear with reversible microfiber hood, please visit https://prosanewear.com/about-us . About ProSane Wear

ProSane Wear is the first apparel wear company which includes health and sanitary features in its garments. Spokesperson: Jorge Miller

