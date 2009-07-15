[May 21, 2020] New Training Course Advances Knowledge to Encourage Node.js Application Development Careers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFW211 - Node.js Application Development . LFW211, developed in conjunction with the OpenJS Foundation , is geared toward developers who wish to master and demonstrate Node.js specialization, in particular for creating Node.js applications. The course provides core skills for effectively harnessing a broad range of Node.js capabilities at depth, equipping developers with rigorous foundational skills and knowledge that will translate to building any kind of Node.js application or library. By the end of the course, students should be able to: Understand foundational essentials for Node.js and JavaScript development

Become skillful with Node.js debugging practices and tools

Efficiently interact at a high level with I/O, binary data and system metadata

Attain proficiency in creating and consuming ecosystem/innersource libraries

Achieve comprehensive familiarity with a broad range of Node.js capabilities Node.js Application Development also will help prepare those planning to take the OpenJS Node.js Application Developer certification exam . A bundled offering including access to both the training course and certification exam is also available.



Node.js is one of the most popular JavaScript frameworks in the world. It powers hundreds of thousands of websites, including some of the most popular like Google, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix. Individual developers and enterprises use Node.js to power many of their most important web applications, making it essential to maintain a stable pool of qualified talent. "Developed by expert practitioners from the Node.js community, the OpenJS certification program offers developers a vendor-neutral way to showcase key Node.js abilities," said Robin Ginn, executive director, OpenJS Foundation. "Offering this type of formal training to complement an OpenJS Foundation Node.js certification exam will provide more individuals with the opportunity to build a career as a Node.js application developer, and to clearly demonstrate their abilities to potential employers."

The Node.js Application Development course was developed by David Clements, a Principal Architect, public speaker, author of the Node Cookbook, and open source creator specializing in Node.js and browser JavaScript. David has been writing JavaScript since 1996 and has been working with, speaking and writing about Node.js since Node 0.4 (2011). He's the author of various open source projects. Of note among them is Pino, one of the fastest Node.js JSON loggers available and 0x a powerful profiling tool for Node.js. David is one of the technical leads and primary authors of the official OpenJS Node.js Application Developer Certification and OpenJS Node.js Services Developer Certification. The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee - or $499 for a bundled offering of both the course and related certification exam - provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. All Linux Foundation training courses and certification exams, including this new offering, are discounted 30% through May 31 with promo code ANYWHERE30. Interested individuals may enroll here . About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org . About OpenJS Foundation

The OpenJS Foundation is committed to supporting the healthy growth of the JavaScript ecosystem and web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, as well as collaboratively fund activities for the benefit of the community at large. The OpenJS Foundation is made up of 35 open source JavaScript projects including Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack and is supported by 30 corporate and end-user members, including GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Joyent, and Microsoft. These members recognize the interconnected nature of the JavaScript ecosystem and the importance of providing a central home for projects which represent significant shared value. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact:

