[May 21, 2020] New NSTA Book Shows How to Blend Science Standards and STEM to Develop Effective Classroom Materials

Educators can use a new NSTA Press guide to align their science curriculum with state standards while meeting the growing demand for instruction in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The advice in STEM, Standards, and Strategies for High-Quality Units is versatile enough for schools that are developing a new STEM program, adapting current instructional materials, or creating new materials of their own. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005010/en/ The book's author is thought leader and curriculum expert Rodger W. Bybee. He wrote it to be useful for individual teachers, professional learning communities, and professional developers. The book offers explicit directions for how these different groups can use the book's background information and activities at each step of developing a standards-based STEM unit. Troughout, Bybee draws on contemporary educational strategies such as the 5E Instructional Model, backward design, and lesson study.



STEM, Standards, and Strategies is designed to help educators create coherent, high-quality classroom materials that are both effective for learning and practical for teaching. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information about STEM, Standards, and Strategies for High-Quality Units or to purchase a copy of and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 190-page book is priced at $34.07 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $27.26. (Stock # PB453X; ISBN #978-1-68140-626-8) About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005010/en/

