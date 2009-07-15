[May 21, 2020]

New KLAS Report Lists Engage as Top-Rated Firm for Go-Live Support

SPOKANE, Wash., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published report from KLAS rated Engage as a top performing firm for Go-Live Support. Engage received the highest overall score of 96.8 in a high-satisfaction category where KLAS was looking to "differentiate the good firms from the exceptional."

KLAS research highlights Engage consistently maintaining an 'exeeds expectations' rating in customer feedback surveys. The organization was specifically lauded for "knowledgeable staff and outcomes/strategic guidance."







Additionally, Engage is listed as a top-rated firm in communication and executive involvement. The report notes that this is due to "strong project management, high responsiveness, and engaged executives that check in throughout the project."

"Our KLAS rating in this category is a validation of satisfaction with Engage's overall implementation strategy and execution," notes Marcia Cheadle, Senior Director for Engage. This is because EHR implementation customers are the ones who experience Engage's comprehensive approach to project planning, governance, system build, testing, conversion, enterprise training and finally, go-live.

The KLAS rating is a direct reflection of the high-level of service a hospital can expect when choosing Engage for EHR implementation.

The report can be found at: https://klasresearch.com/report/go-live-support-segment-highlight-2020/1674

About Engage

Engage provides the only complete IT solutions for MEDITECH hospitals such as EHR hosting and cloud backup, implementation, 24x7 service desk, and full MEDITECH analyst support. As a premier MEDITECH collaborative solutions provider and READY-Certified firm, Engage can help their clients achieve the best EHR possible and provide them with the peace of mind and freedom needed to focus on the business of providing the best care for their patients. Engage was recently awarded its fifth consecutive 5-star rating for EHR Hosting and is ranked #1 by KLAS for HIT Implementation (Large) and Go-Live Support. Call (509) 232-8301 or visit www.thinkengage.com for more information.

