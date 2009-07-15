[May 20, 2020] New Kahoot! Integration With Microsoft Teams Brings Engagement To Distance Learning And Video Conferencing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! today announced the launch of an integration with Microsoft Teams which allows its 75 million daily users to play Kahoot! games simultaneously or at their own pace from directly within Teams. In these unprecedented times, this integration transforms distance learning for schools and remote working by offering an engaging way to connect with others and learn remotely so that teachers, students and professionals can reach their goals. When played simultaneously via Teams' video conference functionality, Kahoot!'s friendly competition brings engagement and human interaction to remote team meetings and classrooms. This, when combined with new interactive presentation functionality within Kahoot!'s Premium+ offering for business, makes it possible to deliver engaging presentations that everyone will remember through Teams. Also, teachers or trainers can assign Kahoot! games directly into Teams channels so that members can learn at their own pace. Thi game mode remains a group experience and updates are posted into the channel as the game unfolds, culminating in a final results podium which is posted into the channel when the game ends. It has proved a particularly popular solution for teachers delivering distance learning all around the world.



"With the majority of the world's schools and businesses operating remotely due to COVID-19, now is the right time for this integration which meets the high demand we are seeing for both social interaction and distance learning from businesses and schools alike," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "Microsoft Teams users will now have the unique engagement of Kahoot! at their fingertips," said Steven Abrahams, Principal Program Manager for Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corp. "It's an industry leading integration which has been highly requested by our customers, and will further enhance the Teams experience by making collaboration and learning fun, no matter where you are."

In the coming weeks, Kahoot! will launch more functionalities for organizations of all sizes in a brand new corporate learning platform, Kahoot! 360, targeted towards e-learning, virtual events, employee engagement, internal communications and remote presentations. Find out more information about Kahoot!'s new Microsoft Teams integration for educators and schools here, and for businesses here. About Kahoot! Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower every child, student and employee to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Over the past 12 months, more than 218 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.3 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France and Finland. Let's play! Media Contact: Falguni Bhuta

Media Contact: Falguni Bhuta
falguni@kahoot.com

