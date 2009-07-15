[May 20, 2020] New Research Shows Security is the Most Requested New Service that Customers Want from MSPs

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today the results of a new survey conducted by Omdia (formerly Ovum (News - Alert) ), which shows that the most requested service that customers want from managed service providers (MSPs) is security. In the research report titled "Understanding the Security and Data Backup Market for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)," an Acronis-supported survey was conducted involving 263 MSPs in the U.K. and the U.S. that serve small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Acronis is making the full report available today. In conjunction with the release of the report, Acronis is also hosting a live webinar on June 11 to help MSPs better prepare for future challenges. Analyzing the results, MSPs showed an overwhelming demand for reliable security offerings: 97% of respondents indicated the importance of ensuring minimal data loss or corruption in the event of an attack, and 88% report needing to be able to rapidly mitigate damage for discovered cyberthreats. In addition, 89% of respondents expressed the need to offer a service that goes beyond anti-virus, anti-ransomware, and firewalls. Acronis Chief Cyber Officer Gaidar Magdanurov (News - Alert) comments that the findings are in line with the feedback the company has received in the last few years. "Service providers are looking to earn higher profit, avoid customer churn, and improve the ease of use of their technology stacks for their teams. In the survey, 84% of respondents confirmed that it is difficult to work with multiple vendors and suppliers for each aspect of the security stack. Instead of using multiple tools for backup, anti-virus, anti-malware, vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, patch management, etc., a single, integrated cyber protection solution would greatly improve their ability to efficiently provide better services to their clients. This is why we see rapid adoption of Acronis Cyber Protect by service providers from all over the world." One of Acronis' latest offerings is Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which provides a unique integration of backup with full-stack next-generation security and managementtools. A single integrated solution simplifies day-to-day operations for service providers, increases the productivity of their technicians, and delivers much higher security and reliability for end customers, avoiding downtime and data loss that could lead to customer churn.



'Keeping costs down' is a key concern for MSPs, according to the Omdia survey: 92% of respondents say acquiring the skills and expertise to deliver security services is a major business challenge because many available services are expensive and scarce. "COVID-19 continues to have a relentless grip on the world, resulting in the most challenging business environment we've seen since last decade's Great Financial Crisis and the Great Depression of the 1930s," comments Roy Illsley, Distinguished Analyst at Omdia, and one of the lead authors of the report. "In these environments where organizations are facing a new threat that they are ill-prepared for, cybercriminals can only thrive. To combat this, MSPs and their clients must have the ability to implement the most appropriate solutions to deal with these increasingly sophisticated attacks."

"The challenge for MSPs is to understand the risk of continuing to use legacy solutions from multiple vendors to provide protection for their customers. The need for agile yet integrated solutions designed specifically for the MSP market is very high in these most challenging times." Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, like all of Acronis' solutions, is developed based on the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection- safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS). Cyber protection, which IDC (News - Alert) calls a new IT discipline, addresses the need to combine data protection and cybersecurity, which have historically been treated as separate practices, to mitigate risk and meet the emerging challenges created by modern data use. Michael Frisby (News - Alert) , Managing Director of Vuzion in the U.K., notes, "Vuzion is committed to helping managed service providers build a sustainable and profitable business by offering them the best possible solutions. With Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, we have the opportunity to do just that. This integrated solution has a lot of potential and we are excited to learn more about how it can further benefit our customers." The Omdia survey also shares other useful MSP-related insights. For example, it lists the top three areas MSPs feel are important with regards to backup and recovery: being able to automate the backup process, providing protection against ransomware, and backing up the most popular SaaS applications, such as Microsoft (News - Alert) 365. Learn more about the survey Omdia's Illsey will review the full findings of the survey during Acronis' June 11 webinar, examining how MSPs described their ability to protect their clients today and how they are planning to address those needs in the future. Registration for the webinar is now open here. Acronis is also making the full results of the survey available here. More about Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Acronis Cyber Protect changes the game by giving MSPs a single solution to deliver backup, anti-malware, security, and endpoint management capabilities such as vulnerability assessments, URL filtering, and patch management. These integrated capabilities create new opportunities for MSPs to deliver enhanced cybersecurity. With Acronis Cyber Protect, MSPs can proactively avoid cyberattacks, minimize downtime, ensure fast and easy recoveries, and automate the configuration of client protection to counter the latest cyberthreats. The result is improved margins, better profitability, easier SLA compliance, greater performance, and decreased churn - all at a lower cost. About Acronis Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment - including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications - all at a low and predictable cost. Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005170/en/

