[May 20, 2020] New Frontier Healthcare to Announce First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on May 27, 2020

New Frontier Health Corporation ("NFH" or "the Company") (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (UFH), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers: United States: 1-877-407-0789

International: 1-201-689-8562

China Domestic: 86 400 120 2840

Hong Kong: 800 965 561

Conference ID: 13704117 Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volume. The replay will be accessible through June 3, 2020, by dialing the folowing numbers:



United States: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 13704117 A webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.nfh.com.cn and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded. A presentation to accompany the call will also be available for download on the website.

About New Frontier Health Corporation New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) is the operator of United Family Healthcare (UFH), a leading private healthcare provider offering comprehensive premium healthcare services in China through a network of private hospitals and affiliated ambulatory clinics. UFH currently has nine hospitals and in total in operation or under construction in all four 1st tier cities and selected 2nd tier cities. Additional information may be found at www.nfh.com.cn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005280/en/

