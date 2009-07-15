[May 20, 2020] New Modine Website Improves Accessibility And Support For Residential And Commercial Contractors

RACINE, Wis., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, has launched a new website that enhances the user experience with improved functionality and intuitive navigation and additionally provides quick access to information about Modine's extensive line of top-rated products for commercial and residential customers. "The entire website was rebuilt and redesigned to be more responsive and dynamic," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing manager for Modine. "The new site meets user expectations and provides a seamless experience that showcases Modine and the products we offer." The new upgraded www.modinehvac.com includes: Improved search function.

Updated, easier to find information about Modine's products and where to buy them.

A robust library of product documents.

Streamlined organization and navigation that groups Modine products according to market and product types, making it easier for customers to find what they're looking for. "We've improved every aspect of the site, from the way it looks to how it's organized and how it operates," Raduenz said. "By improving the presentation and functionality of our website, we're making our products more accessible to the people who rely on them. Along with our new Modine Authorized Contractors Program, which directly connects contractors and homeowners with the interactive online contractor locator, the new website provides an efficient, productive experience that matches the performance and dependability of our HVAC products." For more information, visit http://www.modinehvac.com. About Modine Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.







