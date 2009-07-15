[May 19, 2020] New Alight app helps companies bring their employees back to their workspaces

As employers look to resume their operations while protecting their workforce, Alight Solutions, a leader in benefits, payroll and cloud solutions, has brought to the market a mobile app that provides configurable screening and access to healthcare concierge services for all employees returning to their physical workspaces. As some states reduce or eliminate their shelter-in-place requirements, many employers are expected to initiate the process of returning to work, according to a recent survey conducted by Alight. 81% of organizations plan on having employees return to work in waves, and the majority believe it's going to take between 3-12 months for them to return to normal. To help employers ensure their employees should occupy the physical workspace, Alight's app provides quick health assessments and care options for employees affected by a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or those who could potentially be infected. Each day, employees complete a short, symptom-focused questionnaire, based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and employer guidelines and are given an immediate pass/fail notification via the app. Those who aren't cleared to return will be connected to healthcare resources that meet their needs, including additional screening nd Alight Health Pros who can support employees and their family members.



"Employers are grappling with how to safely bring people back to physical work locations in a way that is efficient and mindful of employee privacy," said Adam Johnson, vice president of healthcare navigation at Alight. "This app gives employers a fast, discrete way of making their people feel more confident and comfortable when they return, while also providing immediate access to professional support should employees show signs of illness." Provided with real-time analytics, employers have access to work status reports so they can manage the impact of the pandemic on their workforce across various locations.

The app is available through Alight Well™ and more information can be found at Return to work: Daily COVID-19 health assessment. About Alight Solutions Alight Solutions is a leading provider of integrated benefits, payroll and cloud solutions. With more than 15,000 professionals across 29 countries, Alight provides leading-edge benefits administration and ERP technology and services to more than 3,250 clients including 50% of the Fortune 500. Alight's combination of data-driven insights and technology expertise creates unique value for clients. Alight is a seven-time member of IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100. Learn how Alight drives better business outcomes and employee wellbeing for organizations of all sizes at alight.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005246/en/

