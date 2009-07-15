[May 18, 2020] New Jersey American Water Announces 10th Annual Volunteer Firefighter & Emergency Medical Services Grant Recipients

In honor of National EMS Week, New Jersey American Water is proud to announce the recipients of its 10th Annual Volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program. This year, 26 volunteer fire and EMS departments located within the company's service areas have been chosen to receive grants, totaling over $40,000, which will be used to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect themselves and the communities they serve. "We began this program 10 years ago, and we are so proud to continue this tradition of giving back to our everyday heroes," said Denise Venuti Free, director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water. "This year, we doubled the total amount of the grant funds available and the amount each department could receive because we know how important it is to support these brave volunteers who risk their lives to protect their communities." This year's grants will be used in various ways by each department from purchasing first aid kits and emergency rescue apparatus to accountability boards, which keep track of first responders during a rescue, and decontamination cloths, which wipe carcinogenic toxins off the skin. The 2020 Volunteer Firefighter & EMS grant recipients include: Adelphia Fire Company

Bayview Volunteer Fire Department

Beverly City Fire District #1

Bound Brook Fire Department

Bradley Gardens Fire Volunteer Fire Company

Brick Township Technical Rescue Team

Budd Lake Fire Department

Finderne Fire Department

Finderne First Aid and Rescue Squad

Good Will Fire Company #1

Green Knoll Fire Company

Haddon Fire Company #1

Highlands Frst Aid Squad

Little Silver Volunteer Fire Company #1

Logan Volunteer Fire Company of Pedricktown

Mansfield Township Fire Department

Martinsville Rescue Squad

Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad

New Providence Volunteer Fire Department

North Caldwell Fire Department

Oceanport Fire Company

Riverside Fire Company #1 Inc.

Somerdale Fire Department

Somerset County Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team

Union Gardens Fire Company

Upper Township Fire District #1

Washington Borough Fire Department



www.newjerseyamwater.com/community. About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005659/en/

