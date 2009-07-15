New CFO joins Muncy Bank

Rob Glunk, President & CEO of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (OTC:MYBF), recently announced that Joseph K. O'Neill, Jr. has joined the company as Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer.

According to Glunk, "I'm happy to have Joe join the Muncy Bank Executive Team. His accounting and audit knowledge and experience will help us move forward and reach our strategic goals."

With over fifteen years of accounting experience, O'Neill will oversee all financial, accounting and tax planning functions for the company. He will also administer the bank's asset/liability position and the company's investment portfolio. Prior to joining Muncy Bank, O'Neill was a Senior Manager at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP.

O'Neill holds his CPA certification and is a graduate of Lycoming Colege with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Lycoming Class of 2012 and the ParenteBeard Leadership, Entrepreneurism, and Achievement Program Class of 2014.







Dedicated to continuing his accounting education, he is a member of the North Central Chapter of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) having served as North Central Chapter President and was a past member of the PICPA Audit Committee. He was awarded the PICPA Young Leaders Award in 2015. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Active in the local community, he is a Finance Council Member for the St Joseph the Worker Parish and is a past member of the Lock Haven University Business Administration and Accounting Advisory Board.

He resides in Loyalsock with his wife and three children.

About The Muncy Bank & Trust Company

The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden and Montgomery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005517/en/