[May 18, 2020] New South Wales Police Force Down-Selects Unisys for New Integrated Policing Operating System (IPOS)

SYDNEY and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Police Force has down-selected Unisys, and technology partner Mark43, to enter into a due diligence phase which could potentially see them provide its new Integrated Policing Operating System (IPOS). The NSW Police Force is one of the largest police organizations in the English speaking world. IPOS will replace the state's 24-year-old core operational policing system (COPS), the force's central database for everyday operations, used for everything from the logging of criminal incidents to intelligence gathering and the pressing of charges. IPOS will contain modules for core police functions like investigation management, evidence and forensic data management and investigation and charge and custody management as well as replace the force's decade-old computer-aided dispatch system. The due diligence phase is anticipated to ake approximately six months. Under the proposed solution Unisys will provide integration services to implement the cloud-based Mark43 platform.



Shirley Harrod, vice president, Public Sector, Unisys Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to work with the NSW Police Force on this critical discovery phase to refine the requirements for IPOS that will enable more officer time in the field, provide access to better data, and increase officer safety - all while dramatically improving the NSW Police Force's ability to address crime proactively." More than 240 government agencies worldwide, and more than 35 in Asia Pacific, use Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' government services capabilities, click here.

RELEASE NO.: 0518/9767 Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder. UIS-C View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-south-wales-police-force-down-selects-unisys-for-new-integrated-policing-operating-system-ipos-301060251.html SOURCE Unisys Corporation

