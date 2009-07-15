ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Relic to Present at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
[May 15, 2020]

New Relic to Present at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference


New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.


New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


