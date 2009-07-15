New Relic to Present at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Sachleben will present at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.







