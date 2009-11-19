New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates eHealth for Securities Fraud

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 35 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating potential securities fraud by eHealth, Inc. (EHTH: NASDAQ).

This morning, analyst Muddy Waters Research, issued a report providing that eHealth's management may have misled investors regarding, among other things, member churn and how eHealth books its revenues. Muddy Waters wrote that eHealth's "member churn . . skyrocketed" and concluded that "EHTCH is pursuing low quality, lossmaking growth while its LTVs are based on lower churn, pre-growth cohorts." Upon that disclosure, the price of the stock significantly dropped.







TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether EHTCH's officers and directors committed securities fraud. If you purchased EHTCH's shares and would like additional information regarding this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.

