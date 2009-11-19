[April 08, 2020] New Comscore and JW Player Partnership Delivers Contextual Targeting for Video Advertising

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, and JW Player, the world's largest independent video platform, are excited to announce that Comscore's brand safety and contextual categorization segments are available for activation across the 12,000+ media sites that use JW Player for their digital video playback. This partnership builds on JW Player's superior ad targeting capabilities powered by scanning the content of the video itself by ensuring brands are delivering highly relevant video ad experiences in a privacy-safe manner. The ability to fine-tune brand safety applications using contextual targeting is particularly relevant amid the ongoing global health crisis created by COVID-19. To help advertisers and publishers navigate these challenging times– this partnership brings low-risk and high-risk brand suitability segments. Consumers are getting used to seeing a wide variety of news around the Coronavirus and Comscore's suitability segments avoid a binary approach, allowing advertisers to still run alongside topics such as educational content or content geared towards new norms like 'working from home' that may be relevant for their brand. In just a few weeks, phrases like 'social distancing' and 'flattening the curve' have emerged, making it harder for advertisers to stay on top of every new term. Comscore's intelligent categorization technology employs machine learning, so that brand suitability segments evolve with the terminology. Additionally, with the global health situation impacting other key entertainment areas such the cancelation of major events and live sports, advertisers can easily leverage this solution to reach viewers while watching sports video content. "As privacy continues to be a paramount concern for both consumers and brands, there is a critical need to have brandsafe transparency across all content, and a contextual approach is the best way forward in today's media landscape," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "This release offers brands more tools to do what's right and authentic for them. We're excited to offer agencies and brands a new way to effectively achieve their video advertising goals through contextual targeting across the vast array of digital sites that use JW Player."



The collaboration with JW Player marks another integration of Comscore's Activation suite, which is designed to help advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral, TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and CTV platforms. "We're excited to announce the integration of Comscore across the JW Player platform and the billions of video plays we power," said Clarence Cam, Co-GM Advertising at JW Player. "Our shared commitment to transforming digital video advertising is unlocking new media planning and evaluation tools for agencies and brands."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com. About JW Player

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world's largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Business Insider, and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player's massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit jwplayer.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-comscore-and-jw-player-partnership-delivers-contextual-targeting-for-video-advertising-301037159.html SOURCE Comscore

