[April 07, 2020] New Survey Reveals Americans Seeking Cash & Gold in These Tumultuous Times

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,500 Americans examines which investments they view as the safest to have in an IRA or 401(k) right now. The survey was commissioned by Gold IRA Guide, an online resource that provides all the information investors and retirees need when it comes to precious metals investing. Survey Question & Findings The survey asked 1,500 Americans the following question: Which of the following investments do you view as "the safest" right now for your IRA or 401(k)? Cash

Gold & Silver

Stocks & Bonds

Real Estate

Other alternative assets

U.S. Treasury Issued Securities

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) According to the findings of the survey, 33.5% of all participants indicated that they viewed cash as the safest investment for a retirement account during these uncertain times. The COVID-19 crisis has dragged the world into a wholly unprecedented period with no indication as to when things will return to a semblance of normalcy. Given the unparalleled uncertainty, it comes as little surprise that Americans are seeking to keep their hard-earned cash safe in their IRA or 401(k). "The COVD-19 pandemic has happened so quickly, and wreaked such havoc on all aspects of society, it comes as little surprise that Americans are seeking safe investments like cash or gold. We have no real idea when this global crisis will end, and the breadth of its repercussions. Investors and retirees seem to be turning to investment options that have weathered truly unparalleled periods of our history," stated Mark Turner, founder of Gold IRA Guide.



Second to cash in terms of being considered a safe investment choice for a retirement account at present, was gold and silver with 16.8% of respondents. When demographic filters were applied to results of the survey targeting females, 18.4% between 55 and 64 years old chose the precious metals. Historically speaking, gold specifically has proven to be an excellent hedge during tumultuous times. Therefore, it's foreseeable why gold would be viewed as a safe investment option for a retirement account. Based upon the survey results, the next investment considered as safe for now in an IRA or 401(k) was stocks and bonds. Of the respondents, 15.1% selected this option. Intriguingly, when demographic filters were applied focusing on males, the percentage increased to 16.9% - making stock and bonds the second safest investment for American men who were surveyed. Conversely, with females that percentage dropped to 13.5% - fifth out of the seven investment options.

The remaining options considered safe investments to include in a retirement account which rounded out the survey were: real estate at 12.4%, other alternative assets at 11.7%, U.S. treasury Issued Securities at 9.6%, and Cryptocurrencies at 1%, respectively. The overall conclusion of the survey was that given these most unprecedented and tumultuous times induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unsurprising that Americans are seeking to protect their retirement nest eggs with safe investment options such as cash and gold. Learn more about the study and see a complete breakdown at: https://goldiraguide.org/new-survey-reveals-americans-seeking-cash-gold-in-these-tumultuous-times/ Media Contact:

