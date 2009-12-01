[April 07, 2020] New business book addresses how to create digital brand experiences that accelerate growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitopia's CEO, Frank Cowell, today announced his second book, Building Your Digital Utopia: How to create digital brand experiences that systematically accelerate growth, will be available for purchase on Amazon starting April 21, 2020. Building Your Digital Utopia is a call to action for every overwhelmed executive to simplify his or her strategy and align marketing, sales, and service so they're part of one powerhouse growth team. In this book, Cowell shares his five core philosophies and a blueprint to get everyone in an organization aligned around a strategic plan that engages clients, customers and prospects in meaningful and relevant ways. "Frank's relationship-driven methodology is backed with philosophies and tools to help organizations create content, offers, and activities that naturally engage prospective buyers. If you're looking to create clarity, differentiation, and measurable engagement with your target audiences, I would highly suggest reading Building Your Digital Utopia," said Dennis Yu, CEO at BlitzMetrics. "The business community's shift to digital was ievitable, but now it's happening at a lightning pace. Now more than ever, business leaders are looking for guidance on how to transition their company's sales and marketing programs online. If that's you, this book will help you get clarity on how to differentiate your brand and align your company around a shared vision," explained Cowell.



Frank Cowell is CEO at Digitopia, a digital strategy agency that works with executive teams who want to create amazing brand experiences while accelerating growth. A self-taught programmer with a deep understanding of technology and over twenty years of digital experience, Frank enjoys a unique blend of brand development and marketing savvy that enables him to offer fresh perspectives on often-complex business growth concepts. An energetic and entertaining speaker, Frank regularly presents to national and regional organizations on topics related to strategy, sales, and marketing. To get a copy of the free blueprint tool, sign up now at BuildingYourDigitalUtopia.com.

***** Digitopia is a digital strategy agency based in San Diego, California. The team helps organizations define the process, platforms, and people they need to accelerate growth. Learn more about Digitopia by visiting https://www.digitopia.agency/. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-business-book-addresses-how-to-create-digital-brand-experiences-that-accelerate-growth-301036388.html SOURCE Digitopia

