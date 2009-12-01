[April 07, 2020] New 3U CompactPCI Rugged Single Board Computer Provides Extended Availability for Long Term Programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing the company's continuing commitment to minimizing its customers' long term cost of ownership, Abaco Systems today announced the PowerPact3 IMP3B 3U CompactPCI® rugged single board computer. It is a successor to the PowerPact3 IMP3A, CM4R and RL4R for which it provides a straightforward, cost-effective replacement. Designed for a broad range of demanding applications in defense, aerospace, industrial and commercial environments where rugged reliability in harsh conditions is of paramount importance, the IMP3B consumes minimal size, weight and power (SWaP). "Many of our IMP3A, CM4R and RL4R customers are committed to the 3U CompactPCI architecture and need the functionality offered by their existing platforms - and are unable or unwilling to make a change that would be time-consuming, disruptive and expensive," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco. "The IMP3B gives them a way forward that allows them to avoid the necessity of doing that, providing the assurance of long term availability of a key component in their systems." "We have a long tradition, stretching over two decades, of ensuring that we maximize the value of our customers' investments by providing them with the long term availability their programs need with updated platforms for their existig equipment," continued Thompson. "The IMP3B continues that tradition."



The IMP3B features the QorIQ™ P2020 Power Architecture™ processor operating at 1.0 GHz with up to 2GBytes of SDRAM ECC memory. I/O includes a Gigabit Ethernet channel; four COM ports, and eight GPIO. Available in conduction-cooled format, the IMP3B software support includes comprehensive Deployed Test Software (BIT and BCS) and VxWorks®.

More information Data sheet About Abaco Systems With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com QorIQ is a trademark of NXP USA, Inc. CompactPCI I a registered trademark of the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group. VxWorks is a registered trademark of Wind River Systems. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Power Architecture is a trademark of Power.org. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-3u-compactpci-rugged-single-board-computer-provides-extended-availability-for-long-term-programs-301036119.html SOURCE Abaco Systems

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]