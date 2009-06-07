[April 07, 2020] New Study Finds Global Clinical Trial Sites Continue to Face Financial Constraints, Directly Impacting Study Efficiencies

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, and SCRS today released the results of a new survey of the challenges faced by sites around the invoicing and reconciliation processes for investigator payments. Nearly 500 sites worldwide participated in the survey, the results of which highlight sites' ongoing need for more streamlined payment processes. "This study revealed that a majority of sites are still utilizing obsolete programs, such as spreadsheets, to manage clinical trial finances, which is alarming," said Kyle Cunningham, Chief Product Officer at Greenphire. "It's vital, now more than ever, that sponsors adopt technology that is modern and flexible enough to use with sites across the globe, regardless of country customs, currency or regulatory body. Utilizing solutions that are configured with regionalized capabilities, such as automating split payments across multiple payees can help sponsors address global workflow complexities, increase transparency, and support sites, so they have the funds needed to run a seamless trial with fewer distractions and maximum focus on patients." The survey surfaced major challenges facing sites, including length of time to get paid, distraction from primary research activities, managing pass-through costs, and the lack of financial predictability. Key challenges from the 491 sites surveyed include: More than 80% of site staff surveyed are involved in the invoice process, yet 70% indicated that accounting or finance is not their primary role

77% note that reconciling invoiceables is challenging

73% feel that their current invoicing process is a distraction from their primary research activities

70% say that managing pass-through costs is a challenge

78% indicate that financial predictability is a challenge with their current process



Casey Orvin, President of SCRS.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. About SCRS Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity.

