[April 07, 2020] New LG V60ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen(TM) Available April 9 in Canada

Built with 5G and Dual Screen technology at its core, LG's newest smartphone is designed to transform the way Canadians work, live and interact TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada, announced the arrival of the new LG V60ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen on April 9. LG's first 5G Dual Screen device in Canada is a multitasking powerhouse that features lightning-fast speeds and robust connectivity to offer tomorrow's phone today. Built with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G processor to offer premium performance and featuring LG's revolutionary Dual Screen form factor, the LG V60ThinQ 5G provides users with virtually endless ways to use the two screens. Users can text a friend on one screen while watching a video on the other; share online shopping links while comparing prices; or even live stream content while responding to emails. The innovative Dual Screen form factor will complement the power of 5G and change the way Canadians interact with the world and each other. Designed to help enhance the way we talk, text and share experiences, the LG V60ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen features exceptional visual and audio capacities. Users can capture the finer details of life with 8K Recording, for pristine details and vibrant colours and contrast at four times the resolution of 4K. In addition to video, the device features innovative voice outfocus technology and AI technology that recognizes and separates voices from background noise with Voice Bokeh so users can zero in on what matters most. "The introduction of 5G to Canada will create a new standard for speed and connectivity and forever change the way we work," said Varun Kalia, Head of Mobile at LG Electronics Canada. "As the 5G network is rolled out across Canada, the new LG V60ThinQ 5G will help ensure Canadians are prepared for the future." To celebrate the launch of LG Electronics Canada's latest smartphone, customers who purchase the device will be gifted with a pair of LG TONE Free Bluetooth® wireless earbud headphones, fulfilled directly by participating retailers, starting April 9th while quantities last. Starting April 9, the LG V60ThinQ 5G With Dual Screen will be available for purchase online and at participating locations through the following Canadian retail partners: Bell, The Source, Telus and Koodo. Similar to previous flagship launches, LG is offering their Second Year Promise, which extends the manufacturer's standard warranty by an additional 12 months. Learn more and view the program terms and conditions at LGPromiseCanada.ca/PromesseLGCanada.ca. Key Specifications: LG V60 ThinQ 5G Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory*: 8GB RAM / 128GB / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

Rear:



64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8µm / 78°)





Pixel Binning to 16MP





13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0µm / 117°)





Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)



Front:



10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22µm / 72.5°)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 214g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Classy Blue

Others: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens /

32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ /

Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance /

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / FM Radio LG Dual Screen™ Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: Pogo 10-pin charging adaptor (compatible with USB Type-C)

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: Black







* Memory configuration will vary depending on market and mobile operator

