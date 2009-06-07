[April 06, 2020]

New NASA Podcast Helps Listeners Explore Our 'Curious Universe'

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's newest podcast is taking listeners on an adventure to explore the wonders of Earth and help unravel the mysteries of the universe.

NASA's Curious Universe explores the wild and wonderful places on our home planet and beyond. Host Padi Boyd transports listeners into the world of NASA's missions, projects and people. Each episode is an invitation to an adventure with a NASA expert, such as astronaut Nick Hague and astrophysicist Michelle Thaller.







The show, which launches Monday, April 6, visits a wide range of tour stops along NASA's journeys in science and spaceflight. Listeners will traverse the Amazon rainforest, dive into an astronaut training pool, and peer inside a lab where "space crafters" sew for NASA missions. The premiere episode, which debuts April 13, honors 50 years of Earth Day. New episodes will be released every Monday.

NASA's Curious Universe is for everyone and doesn't require any prior knowledge of NASA or its missions. First-time explorers welcome!

Find the NASA's Curious Universe trailer now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Soundcloud.

NASA's Curious Universe is the latest addition to NASA's podcast portfolio, which includes Houston, We Have a Podcast, On a Mission and Gravity Assist, among others.

Discover all of NASA's podcasts at:

https://nasa.gov/podcasts

