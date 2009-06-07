[April 06, 2020] New York Law Firm Wins "Amazon Reinstatement" For People And Companies Falsely Accused Of Price Gouging On Amazon

LONG BEACH, N.Y., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum & Famularo, P.C. the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com, won the re-opening of multiple Amazon Sellers' businesses were falsely accused of price gouging on Amazon.com. When it comes to Amazon: Amazon allows approximately five million people and companies to sell products on Amazon.com and to use Amazon's warehouses and shipping systems;

People and companies that sell products on Amazon are called "Amazon Sellers" or "Amazon Third party Sellers"

Price Gouging is defined as "the increase of prices by retailers in the absence of a viable alternative" 1 When Amazon accuses an Amazon Seller of price gouging, the Amazon Seller often loses the ability to sell the product on Amazon.com and Amazon also often shuts down the Amazon Seller's entire business and withholds the suspended Amazon Seller's inventory and money. The effect of a price gouging accusation against an Amazon Seller is the same whether the price gouging accusation is accurate or when Amazon's price gouging accusation is baseless. Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. sccessfully helped multiple Amazon Sellers get their Amazon Sellers' accounts, their inventory and their money from Amazon. CJ Rosenbaum stated that "…we are winning these issues with Amazon by pointing out that price increases are solely related to increased costs to obtain the products. Our clients are NOT price gouging."



CJ Rosenbaum further expressed that "…it seems that Amazon is just passing the buck: when a State Attorney General contacts Amazon, Amazon seemingly points the finger at Amazon Sellers. We saw this before with sales tax issues." Attorney Travis Stockman and paralegal Vincent Famularo are on the team addressing false accusations of price gouging. Travis Stockman stated that "setting prices for a product that include the wholesale cost of the goods and estimated shipping costs to make a minimal profit...this is not price gouging."

A short video explaining how the firm is winning the reinstatement of Amazon Sellers accused of price gouging can be accessed by clicking here. Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm dedicated to helping Amazon Sellers with offices located in Long Beach, New York and Shenzhen and Yiwu, China. 1 https://thelawdictionary.org/price-gouging/ CJ Rosenbaum

