[April 06, 2020] New to Online Learning? Tap into the Expertise of National Leader in Online Education

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to shut down from coast to coast, K12 Inc., one of the nation's leading tech-enabled education companies, is opening a virtual library of free resources with the goal of assisting teachers and families transitioning to the virtual classroom at this unprecedented time. With more than two decades of experience delivering high-quality instruction to students in online classrooms and schools in all 50 states, K12's network of more than 6,000 educators are sharing their knowledge and skills to help their colleagues who until recently only taught in brick-and-mortar schools. "K12 and the online schools we serve share a mission of inspired teaching and personalized learning. Now, amidst this international crisis, our mission is more important than ever," said Kevin P. Chavous, K12's President of Academics, Policy and Schools. "We are ready to do everything we can to support the teachers and families impacted by the nationwide school closures." K12 is offering a library of free resources for educators navigating online instruction for the first time. Over the next several weeks, K12-powered educators will host dozens of free webinars and share videos and lessons tailored to assist their peers who are new to the role of online instructor. K12 serves more than 120,000 students through online and blended public schools operating with almost no disruption despite COVID-19-related school closures. Through integrated platforms and technology built specifically for online learning, the company provides standards-aligned curriculum, teacher-led instruction, and student support services designed to be delivered in an online learning environment. K12 equips teachers with the training, professional development and toos needed to deliver a high-quality online education experience. Teachers actively engage students and families in learning and provide direct support to meet the needs of every student they serve.



Live and on-demand webinars and Facebook (News - Alert) and Instagram Live events planned for the weeks ahead include: Educators with experience launching a new online school will provide training for principals and teachers on how to successfully shift from a brick-and-mortar classroom to virtual schooling.

Experienced online teachers will share tips on how to successfully manage a virtual classroom and provide high quality and engaging instruction online.

Special education leaders will share how they deliver academic and related services in a virtual setting to students with disabilities, including advice on web-based conferencing tools, accessibility features, and assistive technology resources. Other webinars will focus on social and emotional learning, fostering student engagement, serving disadvantaged youth, intervention strategies for struggling students, instructional advice for math, reading and other subjects, and even how to design virtual field trips and graduation celebrations.

K12-powered educators are also creating videos and recorded lessons around several subjects, including live lessons with real-time instruction in math, English/language arts, science, art, music, physical education and more. "Our goal is to share best practices and provide support, training, counsel and encouragement to teachers who are committed to providing their students with as easy a transition as possible with the goal of ensuring their students don't miss a beat," said Chavous. "K12-powered teachers have exactly the kind of expertise, knowledge and experience that is needed now, and they are ready and eager to share it." Webinars, lessons, videos and other resources are available at no cost at www.k12.com/coronavirus. About K12 K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12's subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005538/en/

