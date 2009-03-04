[April 06, 2020] New BitSight Innovation Addresses Security Challenges Created by Massive Global Shift to Work From Home

BOSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today released a new solution to help organizations identify and remediate security issues resulting from the exponential increase in employees working from home due to COVID-19. With BitSight Work From Home -- Remote Office , organizations can discover security concerns evident on remote offices and networks, reducing risk that their networks and data will be compromised. As organizations undergo the dramatic shift in remote telework, employee use of insecure networks or infected personal machines creates significant new risk to the enterprise. A recent BitSight analysis of its proprietary data finds that the home environment is swamped with infected devices: more than 90% of infected machines detected by BitSight map to internet service providers, which are typically consumer devices infected on home networks. The new solution, BitSight Work From Home -- Remote Office, which is initially available free of charge immediately to BitSight customers for a period of time, helps security teams identify vulnerabilities and infections on IP addresses known to be associated with remote operating environments. Customers can use this information to discover security issues, more closely monitor and manage higher risk remote operating environments -- such as privileged users or users with access to sensitive data -- and provide greater education for end users. "The attack surface has exploded with the shift to work from home. Security professionals need to enable their workforce during these uncertain times without placing the company at great risk," said Stephen Boyer, chief technology officer at BitSight. "To help our customers respond to this emerging need, Bitight leveraged our unique visibility across the global internet to rapidly develop and release the new Work From Home -- Remote Office solution. It harnesses the full power of BitSight's platform to help manage and mitigate risk in this new work environment."



With BitSight's solutions, organizations can understand and reduce cyber risk to their own organization and their third-party ecosystems. BitSight's unique, industry-first Security Performance Management solutions – Attack Surface Analytics , Peer Analytics , and Enterprise Analytics – help organizations continuously measure and monitor security program performance and efficacy, allocate limited resources to focus on the areas that will have the greatest impact on their cyber risk management programs, and facilitate data-driven conversations around security that help maintain the trust of the marketplace. To learn more about BitSight Work From Home -- Remote Office, visit: https://www.bitsight.com/cybersecurity-for-remote-workforces .

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings and was honored as a 2020 Most Innovative Company by Fast Company.

