[April 02, 2020] New Poll: Young Adults Believe that All Americans Should Receive a Government Benefit of at Least $1K Per Month

As lawmakers in Washington decide how to provide financial relief to Americans coping with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a new survey released by the GenForward Survey Project at the University of Chicago found that even before the coronavirus pandemic was fully understood in the United States, majorities of young adults of all races, ethnicities, and political parties support a universal basic income, or $1,000 per month, for every American over the age of 18. Seventy-two (72) percent of young Democrats, 54 percent of young Independents, and 47 percent of young Republicans strongly support or somewhat support a universal basic income. Sixty-seven (67) percent of Black young adults, 63 percent of Asian, 61 percent of Latinx, and 59 percent of White young adults support the policy. Many young adults also believe in some type of public-provided health insurance. When asked how best to expand health care coverage to more Americans, 35 percent of Asian, 36 percent of Latinx and 36 percent of White young adults support a plan to establish a public option like Medicare-for-all but let people stay on their private insurance. Black young adults are split on the best way to expand coverage with 29 percent supporting a public option and 29 percent supporting the idea of builing on the existing Affordable Care Act. Thirty-eight percent of young Democrats, 32 percent of Independents, and 31 percent of Republicans support this option.



The survey was conducted via telephone and the internet from February 7 to February 20, 2020 with more than 3300 young adults from across the country. The findings come from an ongoing bimonthly nationally representative survey of young adults 18-36 by GenFoward. This project explores how, in particular, race and ethnicity shape the public opinion and political behavior of young adults. Other key findings of the survey include:

The majority of White young adults (60%) believe President Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020. In contrast, majorities of Black (67%), Asian (56%), and Latinx (62%) young adults believe Trump will lose. JOBS FOR ALL: Majorities of young adults across parties support the idea that the government should guarantee a job to every American adult who wants to work, with 79% of young adults Democrats, 67% of Independents and 55% of Republicans supporting the policy.

Overwhelming majorities of young adults strongly or somewhat support (76%) having a higher tax rate on individuals making an income above one million dollars per year, with 51% of Asian American young adults strongly supporting this policy. MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE: Among Democrats, the most important issue is the environment and climate change with 17% of Democrats surveyed citing this issue. The environment and climate change is also the most important issue for Independents with 11% citing this issue, followed closely by health care at 9%. For young adult Republicans, the most important issue is immigration, with 12% of Republicans citing this issue as most important. To see the full survey by race and ethnicity, visit here. To view by political party identification, visit here. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005080/en/

