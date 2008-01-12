[April 02, 2020] New Mobile Telehealth from GD Protects COVID-19 First Responders & Healthcare Providers

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GD (General Devices) last week announced new direct-to-patient telehealth called GD e-Bridge Visit that is rolling out in NYC. As an extension of their leading GD e-Bridge mobile telemedicine app for HIPAA secure, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to hospital provider communications, GD is now offering a simple-to-use, direct-to-patient telehealth solution for EMS, Hospitals and Physicians for COVID-19 management.

"Protecting frontline EMS and hospital healthcare providers is paramount with COVID-19. With resources stretched thin and the virus having the potential to quarantine essential frontline personnel, it's vital for healthcare teams to protect providers and patients through telehealth whenever possible," said Curt Bashford, GD's CEO.

Telehealth virtual "Visits" for COVID-19 patient management are quickly becoming a go-to solution as CMS has eased requirements and provided for reimbursement in addition to the obvious benefits of: Limiting exposure to providers and other patients

Preserving PPE which are scarce

Avoid over-crowding of Emergency Departments

Managing patients at home when appropriate

Real-time care team communications and coordination With the new e-Bridge Visit, EMS outside the home or remoe physician providers can text a link to the patient's phone or mobile device to establish a secure telehealth video conference.





GD's extensive experience in mobile wireless emergency telemedicine uniquely positions it for COVID solutions. In fact, the NJ based company stepped up early by helping EMS and hospital customers throughout the United States, with their launch of a no-cost COVID-19 Screening Module back in January. Now, with GD e-Bridge Visit, the company's latest Responsive Innovation will help to flatten the curve and save lives.



"We are pleased to do whatever we can to support those that are on the front line for combating this deadly virus. Our core purpose is 'To improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation that connects first responders and healthcare providers', so naturally Team GD got behind this effort quickly," added Bashford.

GD's Responsive Innovation team is dedicated to helping EMS and hospital and healthcare teams flatten the curve and remain safe. To learn more about their telehealth solutions visit general-devices.com

About GD (General Devices)

GD is a 40+ year Med Tech company that specializes in mobile telemedicine and telehealth that, enables simply smarter patient care by empowering hospitals, EMS, mobile integrated healthcare, community paramedicine and public safety responders with the most comprehensive, highly configurable, and affordable medical team communications solutions. Learn more at general-devices.com. This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mobile-telehealth-from-gd-protects-covid-19-first-responders--healthcare-providers-301033706.html SOURCE GD (General Devices)

