[April 01, 2020] New varioPRINT iX-Series Sheetfed Press Offers Offset Quality, Digital Flexibility and Inkjet Productivity

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with the company's mission to support its customers on their digital transformation journeys, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Canon Solutions America, Inc., today announced the launch of an exciting new proposition for commercial printers: the varioPRINT iX-series. Built on the success of the varioPRINT i-series platform introduced in 2015, this advanced sheetfed inkjet press utilizes iQuariusiX technologies. These technologies combine the image quality of offset with the productivity and cost efficiency of production inkjet to support customers with production volumes of one to 10 million letter images per month. Offering an average 94 percent uptime and virtually eliminating the need for daily calibration and maintenance, the varioPRINT iX-series streamlines productivity, and helps to improve overall running costs, differentiating itself from other market technologies. Through this press, customers can print up to 4,500 12 inch by 18 inch sheets per hour (or up to 312 letter images per minute) on a wide range of media, including offset coated paper ranging from 90 to 350gsm with native 1200 dpi processing. This feature allows customers to produce high volumes of commercial print applications, from marketing collateral and premium direct mail, to catalogs, magazines and books. "With more than 250 installations to date worldwide, the varioPRINT i-series has established Canon as a leader in sheetfed inkjet production printing for transactional applications, books and high-quality direct mail, and we plan to continue building on this success through the new varioPRINT iX-series," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Cano U.S.A., Inc. "This new press provides customers with advanced print quality, more media options and quick turnaround times in order to help them grow their print volumes, as well as manage flexibility and profitability of smaller, more diverse jobs."



The latest iQuariusiX technologies of the new varioPRINT iX-series combines three key innovations: A breakthrough drying system utilizing heat, humidification, and cooling protects paper and helps ensure robust prints on a wide media range – straight and ready for finishing.

New proprietary polymer pigment, water-based inks and ColorGrip for high-quality, vibrant and robust color on a variety of media, including coated stock up to 350gsm.

iQuariusiX quality control technologies for high-end image quality. Advanced nozzle uniformity control (NUC) technology uses an inline scanner to automatically check and align single nozzles during the production run to help eliminate streakiness. This also offers the capability of detection and auto-compensation of the nozzles during the job, thus reducing downtime and waste, and helping to ensure high image quality. Supporting (NUC) is Nozzle Activity Control (NAC) which controls the nozzle performance and automated correction, when needed, for maximum, stable quality without operator intervention or productivity loss. Together, these innovations deliver a balance of excellent image quality, media and application versatility, reliable productivity and cost efficiency – all in a single inkjet press. Through the series' improved media handling, and ability to handle short runs, switch jobs quickly, and produce finished documents with mixed media confidently, it meets demanding customer deadlines with ease, helping to further optimize quality and productivity.

Powered by a high-performance, media-driven workflow, the PRISMAsync print server optimizes productivity by automatically setting the appropriate printing parameters for the media selected, as well as enables advance scheduling of up to eight hours of production. Combined with PRISMA software, a completely automated and highly intuitive solution can be integrated into any existing workflow, covering multiple stages of production from creation and print management to finishing and delivery tracking. The new varioPRINT iX-series inkjet press expects to be available for customer installation in Q3 2020. About Canon U.S.A., Inc. Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. †Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. Availability and other specifications are subject to change without notice. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-varioprint-ix-series-sheetfed-press-offers-offset-quality-digital-flexibility-and-inkjet-productivity-301033284.html SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

