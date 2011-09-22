[April 01, 2020] New RMA Journal Issues Available in Digital Format Throughout COVID-19 Crisis

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Risk Management Association has announced that it will continue to make its award-winning RMA Journal available throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Readers can access the digital edition of the Journal via RMA's website, as well as through the Journal app, which can be downloaded from the Amazon, Apple, and Google App stores. The Journal is available on a subscription basis and as an RMA member benefit. Starting with the April issue, RMA has suspended the magazine's print edition due to circumstances related to the pandemic. The April issue, available now, features articles to help financial institutions address this crisis, as well as thought leadership that covers all risk disciplines plus updates on regulatory matters. "Along with our weekly Industry Insider email newsletter, Coronavirus Blog, RMA Coronavirus Resorce Center and Risk Readiness Briefings, The RMA Journal is providing best practices and thought leadership in the evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "We at RMA are happy to keep this important tool available to our members and the industry during this challenging time."



Access The RMA Journal Digital Edition here: https://www.rmahq.org/journalcurrentissue/ Not a member? Become one today: https://www.rmahq.org/membership-types/ About The RMA Journal

The RMA Journal is an award-winning, peer-reviewed publication that informs readers of best practices and industry developments that are essential to successful financial institution risk management. Published 10 times per year by The Risk Management Association, it is the only professional journal written by risk practitioners for risk practitioners. With over a century of tradition behind it, the Journal remains an invaluable resource and learning tool. About RMA Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rma-journal-issues-available-in-digital-format-throughout-covid-19-crisis-301033431.html SOURCE The Risk Management Association

