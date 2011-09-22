[April 01, 2020] New Analytic-Powered COVID-19 Calculator Estimates Medical Costs

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Bridge International, a data analytics corporation, today announced a new COVID-19 Calculator that estimates the true exposure of medical treatment and costs related to COVID-19 claims. As a public service during this difficult time, Care Bridge International is offering a FREE interactive tool at https://www.AnalyticPoweredCOVID19.com for businesses who need to understand the average medical costs associated with a COVID-19 diagnosis for a Workers Compensation claim, Group health or General Liability claims or the costs for Medicare beneficiaries. One of the biggest challenges insurance companies will face in the coming months will be how to effectively handle the deluge of claims related to COVID-19. For a lot of organizations, this sudden uptick in claims activity will put an enormous strain on resources that are already at capacity. Fortunately, we live at a time where smart technology and intelligent data enables us to be proactive and tackle someof these challenges head on and at scale. Through the careful integration of People, Process, Technology and Data, Care Bridge International can augment the traditional claims team with innovative and intelligent tools that help reduce friction, increase productivity and create the opportunity for smarter decision making at scale.



Care Bridge International's FREE, easy and rapid analysis of the average COVID-19 medical costs are based upon average fee schedule prices by insurance payer type. The Analytic-Powered COVID-19 data driven model assumes an average six-day inpatient hospital stay for severe cases, and is powered by the Company's Analytic-Powered Claims Database©, current evidence based and researched clinical protocols, and updated as new information becomes available. A more precise medical forecast may be purchased, using area specific fee schedule pricing or claim specific details as well as assistance with understanding actual billed services and fees for treatment of the COVID19 virus, simply contact Care Bridge International at Support@AnalyticPoweredCOVID19.com and a representative will assist you with the referral process.

